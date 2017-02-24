Son held for murder of paralysed dad in Kerala

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Son held for murder of paralysed dad in Kerala

Man was fatally stabbed and his wife suffered serious injuries

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: A young engineer in Kerala has been taken into custody by police following the murder of his father, a wheelchair bound long-time non-resident Indian, who had just moved back to Kerala.

Isaac Thomas, 23, is being held by police in Adoor after a late night incident in on Wednesday in which his father, Kottavilayil T. Thomas, 64, was fatally stabbed and his mother, Mariamma, suffered serious injuries. Mariamma, who suffered multiple knife injuries, has been admitted to a hospital in Thiruvalla, and is stable.

The incident occurred in Anandapally near Adoor. Thomas had been working in Dubai for a long time in the telecommunications sector and a road accident here left him confined to a wheelchair. He had only recently resettled in Kerala.

After the incident, Isaac Thomas walked across to his paternal uncle’s house, where he showed signs of mental distress. Local residents detained him before police came and took him into custody.

After studying engineering, Isaac Thomas had been pursuing another course in Thiruvananthapuram.

More from India

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Kansas searches for answers after Indian’s death

Framed Gallery

Kuwaitis mark 56th National Day

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free