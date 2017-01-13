Mobile
Soldiers must raise issues internally: Army Chief

Rawat says identity of soldiers who complain will be protected, and they can complain directly to him

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Referring to recent videos of a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier complaining about the poor quality of food given to troopers, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that soldiers must raise their complaints “internally”, and urged them to use grievance boxes.

“There are suggestion and grievance boxes in the army headquarters and commands, and they must be used by the soldiers if they have a problem. The soldiers should raise complaints internally,” General Rawat said, addressing his first press conference, in New Delhi.

He said the identity of the soldier who complains will be protected.

“If a soldier writes to us regarding his grievances, penning down his identity, we will ensure that his identity is not made public. Let troops have confidence in seniors of the army that their grievances will be addressed,” he stated.

General Rawat said the soldiers can even directly complain to him.

“I would like to reach every jawan [soldier] through media today. We are one team and we work as one force to ensure India is secure and peaceful. Whoever has any complaint can tell me directly,” he averred.

General’s Rawat comments came after Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav of the 29 battalion of BSF, deployed in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), released three videos on social media last week showcasing how badly troops were treated by the defence administration.

The videos exposed the dismal state of affairs in the armed forces and the hardships soldiers faced due to “corrupt practices” of the higher officials.

In Yadav’s video, shot at an undisclosed location, he alleged that the soldiers stood for 10 straight hours every day regardless of the difficult weather conditions, but were treated in the worst possible manner.

“It must be looking very beautiful in the picture. But I want to tell you that our condition here is very pathetic. In these difficult conditions, we are honestly doing our duty. But what we are not getting sufficient food to eat. How can we do our duty then?” the soldier says in the video.

After that, another Indian Army soldier took to social media to speak up about service conditions, alleging that soldiers were being exploited by their officers.

In his video, Lance Naik Yagya Pratap Singh, posted in 42 Infantry Brigade in Uttarakhand, said that after he complained to the Prime Minister (PM) about the misery of soldiers, his brigade received a communication from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) asking for a probe into his grievances.

Singh alleged that his officers accused him of sedition and also threatened him with court martial.

“I have been in the army for 15 years. I have been concerned about the exploitation of jawans in the army, I was gathering courage to raise my voice. All powers are with the officers. If we complain, they get angry and take action against us,” Pratap said in the video that went viral on Friday.

