Snubbed by Kerala CM, IAS officers cancel strike

Thiruvananthapuram: Dozens of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers working in Kerala, who had threatened to go on a day’s mass leave in protest against their ‘victimisation’ by the vigilance department, made a quick retreat on Monday morning.

The officers had to back rack after they ran into an equally stern Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who said “the move by the key persons of the administrative services to adopt such tactics cannot be accepted”.

The government workers have been up in arms against the vigilance department and its director Jacob Thomas in particular after a series of investigations against IAS officers, including Tom Jose and K.M. Abraham.

The IAS officers were also peeved by the vigilance department’s decision to make their colleague Paul Antony the third accused in a case of nepotism filed against former industry minister, E.P. Jayarajan.

The chief minister, however, made it clear to them that he would not tolerate such pressure tactics and repeated that stand when he met media persons.

Sensing the chief minister’s mood, the IAS officers, who had applied for mass leave on Monday, decided to get back to work.

“The government views the strike seriously. It is natural to feel emotional when (disciplinary) steps are taken. But emotions and procedural steps are different”, Vijayan said.

The chief minister made it clear that the government would not interfere in the work of the vigilance department and warned that no one need to “try and weaken the government”.

The IAS officers met the chief minister under the leadership of chief secretary, and they made it clear to the chief minister that their protest strike was not against the government. But once they came to know that the chief minister would not budge regarding vigilance investigations, they beat a quick retreat.

The development is considered a major morale booster for vigilance director Jacob Thomas. The chief minister clarified that the government wanted the vigilance to do its work without interference, and that this was not the first time that IAS officers were facing vigilance investigation.