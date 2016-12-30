Six killed in bakery shop fire, exit locked from outside

Pune: Six workers were suffocated to death when a fire broke out in a bakery shop whose only exit was locked from outside in Kondhwa area here in the wee hours on Friday.

The victims, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh, used to sleep on the loft inside the bakery shop, Bakes and Cakes, which is owned by three partners.

“We received a call at around 4.45am on Friday and immediately fire tenders were rushed to the spot. As we reached the spot, we saw smoke emanating from the shutter of the shop, which was locked from outside,” a fire brigade official said.

While efforts were on to break the shutter, the bakery shop owner came to the spot and opened it.

“As soon as the shutter was opened, we saw a huge fire inside and got information that there are bakery workers who were trapped at a loft inside the shop,” the fire officer said.

The fire brigade personnel wore breathing apparatus sets and climbed a staircase inside to reach the victims.

“There were six workers, who were found in an unconscious state. They were rushed to the Sassoon General hospital, where they were declared dead,” said the officer.

The deceased have been identified as — Ishad Ansari (26), Juned Ansari (25), Shanu Ansari (20), Zakir Ansari (24), Faeem Ansari (21) and Zishan Ansari (21).

“Since the main shutter was locked from outside, all the six got trapped inside and died of suffocation,” the fire official informed.

Prima facie short-circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze.

“We have registered a case and investigation is on,” an officer at Kondhwa police station said.