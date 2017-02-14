Mobile
Shah Rukh Khan booked for ‘rioting’

Bollywood star booked for allegedly "rioting" and "damaging" railway property during the promotion of his film

Image Credit: AFP
Shah Rukh Khan
 

Kota: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has been booked for allegedly "rioting" and "damaging" railway property during the promotion of his film 'Raees' at Kota Railway station, a Government Railway Police official said on Tuesday.

The case was registered against the actor on Monday night by the GRP on the direction of a railway court, which heard a plea of a vendor at Kota railway station in the northern state of Rajasthan.

In his complaint, Vikram Singh alleged that on January 23, when Khan arrived at Kota railway station during promotion of 'Raees', ruckus was created by his fans, the SHO of GRP police station said.

Singh also alleged that Khan while standing at the gate of the coach of August Kranti Rajdhani Express train threw something at the public and they rushed to grab it, and in the melee, his trolley overturned and items on it were damaged and he also got injured.

On the vendor's complaint, the case was registered against Shah Rukh Khan under sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed) and 160 (committing affray) of IPC.

Under sections 145 (nuisance) and 146 (obstructing railway servant in his duties) of Railway Act, and section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, he said.
Investigation into the matter has been initiated.
 

