Sexist comments throw Katiyar, Yadav in line of fire

Priyanka Gandhi, Vinay Katiyar and Sharad Yadav

New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Katiyar stirred controversy on Wednesday when he said there were prettier women in his party than Priyanka Gandhi, daughter of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party’s star campaigner for upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) state elections.

“There are women more beautiful than Priyanka Gandhi out there. There are prettier women in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Priyanka Gandhi is not as beautiful as she is made out to be,” Katiyar told journalists.

He said BJP had actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani who was much more beautiful than Priyanka.

“We have Smriti Irani who is more beautiful than Priyanka Gandhi. There is a crowd wherever she goes. Irani is also a far better speaker than Priyanka,” Katiyar added.

Asked if he considered Priyanka Congress’s star campaigner for UP state legislative assembly elections, Katiyar said, “What star campaigner? No, I don’t think that’s a factor. There are heroines with us. So many others are there who are more beautiful.”

His remarks came a day after Congress declared Priyanka as one of the party’s 40 star campaigners for UP election starting February 11.

Reacting to Katiyar’s sexist comments, Priyanka said the statement exposed BJP’s mindset towards “the better half population of India”.

“If that is all he sees in my colleagues who are each strong, brave, beautiful women that have battled through all sorts of hardships to get where they are, then he makes me laugh even more. Because he exposes Bharatiya Janata Party’s mindset towards the better half of the population of India,” Priyanka said.

Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said the remarks exposed the “petty mindset of BJP leaders.”

“Vinay Katiyar’s atrocious remarks show the petty and lowly mindset of BJP’s leadership and their views towards the women of India. The Prime Minister must apologise for this,” Surjewala said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Janata Dal (United) Member of Parliament (MP) Sharad Yadav said “the honour of a vote is more important than the honour of a woman.”

“It is very important to educate people in a big way about how the ballot paper works. The honour of being able to cast a vote is a much bigger honour than your daughter’s honour. If daughter’s honour is compromised, it only affects the village or community but if the vote’s honour is compromised, it impacts the entire nation,” he said.

National Commission for Women is likely to summon Yadav over his controversial statement.

Meanwhile, Yadav has issued a clarification.

“The love for vote and daughter should be equal. I said nothing wrong. You should love your vote as much as you love your daughter. Only then you will get a good government and the nation will progress,” he stated.

The National Commission for Women has issued a notice to Sharad Yadav for his remarks comparing a woman’s honour with votes and has demanded an explanation within 24 hours, failing which he will have to appear before the panel.

“Considering the gravity of the offensive and objectionable statement, you are hereby required to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on the matter within 24 hours of the receipt of this notice failing which you will be required to appear before the Commission,” the letter sent to Yadav said.