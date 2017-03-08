Security forces kill four Maoists in Bihar

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Security forces kill four Maoists in Bihar

This is the first major encounter in Bihar since the year began

Gulf News
 

Patna: Security forces Wednesday gunned down four Maoists holed up in a dense forest of Bihar after a bitter gun-battle. They also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession. The incident took place in Gurupa forests in Gaya district, 100km south of Patna.

Acting on an intelligence input that the rebels had gathered in the forests and are planning for a major operation, security forces from the elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (Cobra), a specialised unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) proficient in guerrilla tactics and jungle warfare, rushed to the jungle on Tuesday night and surrounded the rebels.

Reports said the rebels, after finding themselves surrounded by the security forces, opened fire leading to fierce gun-battle that lasted more than two hours. However, the rebels could not counter the heavily armed forces and fled the scene.

The police, who launched a combing operation in the area on Wednesday morning, recovered four bullet-riddled bodies of the Maoists lying in the forest. They also recovered several assault rifles and ammunitions from the spot.

“When we launched the search operation in the forest, the rebels hiding there opened fire on us leading to fierce encounter. We recovered four bodies from the spot,” Devesh Mishra, a senior Cobra official, told media Wednesday, adding the combing operation was continuing.

Two of the dead rebels are said to be hard-core Maoists of the rank of commander.

This is the first major encounter in Bihar since the year began. In July last year, the armed forces had killed four more rebels in Aurangabad district after the Maoists killed many police personnel by triggering improvised explosive devices (IED) when they went inside the jungle. Around 17 IEDs were triggered by the rebels, reports said.

Maoists are said to be operating in many parts of the state and routinely giving a call for shutdown to display their might. As per an official report, the rebels have been carrying out their disruptive activities in at least 17 districts of Bihar’s total 38 districts.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

KCR gung ho about retaining power in 2019

Framed Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

GNTV Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE