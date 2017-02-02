Mobile
Scientists identify litchi as the prime culprit behind mystery deaths in Bihar

The mystery disease has claimed over 1,000 lives of children in Bihar

Gulf News
 

Patna: A joint study by scientists from the US and India has finally helped solve the mystery behind the outbreak of the unexplained neurological illness which claimed the lives of over 1,000 children in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar in the last decade.

The joint-study conducted by the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), India has been published in The Lancet Global Health magazine on Tuesday. The collaborative study has for the first time confirmed the illness is associated with litchi fruit consumption and the effects of naturally occurring (litchi) toxins.

“Litchi consumption and absence of an evening meal in the 24 hours preceding illness’ onset were associated with illness. The absence of an evening meal significantly modified the effect of eating litchis on illness without evening meal,” says the study.

The team backed by other Indian health officials investigated a recurring outbreak of an unexplained neurological illness among young children in Muzaffarpur, Bihar from 2013 to 2014.

Reports said recurring outbreaks begin each year in mid-May and peak in June, coinciding with the litchi harvesting season. Children from poor socio-economic backgrounds in rural Muzaffarpur comprise most of those affected. The illness is characterised by acute seizures and changed mental status, and is associated with high mortality.

Based on the results of this collaborative investigation, public health recommendations targeted at preventing illness and reducing mortality were provided to state and national health authorities. This included recommendations to minimise litchi fruit consumption among young children in the affected area, to ensure children receive an evening meal throughout the outbreak period, and to rapidly assess and correct blood glucose levels in any child suspected of having the outbreak illness. These recommendations should be broadly adopted and implemented, the study has suggested.

The application of a comprehensive and systematic approach to investigating illness, including the key role of the CDC/NCDC-led India Epidemic Intelligence Service officers in the field, was critical to successfully identifying the etiology and risk factors for this illness, and led directly to recommendations to prevent illness and deaths from this outbreak.

This collaborative investigation exemplifies the benefits of India-US public health collaborations, such as Global Health Security, and highlights the potential of these partnerships to contribute toward identifying interventions that can reduce morbidity and mortality in India.

