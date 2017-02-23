Mobile
Schoolgirl dies after falling in tub of boiling rice in Bihar school

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has ordered an inquiry

Gulf News
 

Patna: A grade two schoolgirl died after accidentally falling into a tub of boiling rice during lunch time in a government school in Bihar, prompting the state government to order an inquiry.

The incident took place at a government middle school, Gaunaha in West Champaran district on Tuesday, reviving memories of the horrible midday meal tragedy in another government school four years back.

As per reports, six-year-old Shubham Kumari, daughter of Shatrughan Ram, had gone to take lunch cooked in the school on Tuesday when she slipped and accidentally fell into the tub full of boiling rice juice. She sustained severe burn injuries.

She was hurriedly rushed to a local government health centre where she succumbed to her burn injuries on Wednesday. Angry villagers later blocked roads and protested on the streets, seeking action against the accused persons. The blockade was lifted after the officials rushed to the spot and promised action against the culprits.

“The cook had gone to fetch water after cooking food when the girl went near the school kitchen along with other students and fell into the tub with hot rice juice and later died,” the school principal Krishna Kumar Sharma told the media Thursday.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the death. “The government has taken the matter very seriously and severe action will be taken against erring persons after the probe,” chief minister Kumar told the media Thursday.

The state government also announced a compensation of Rs400.000 (Dh21,992) to the victim’s family.

In a similar midday meal tragedy in July 2013, at least 23 students died and dozens fell ill after being served toxic meals at a government primary school located at Dharmashati-Gandaman village in Saran district. The children who were served soyabean vegetable and rice fell unconscious soon after eating the lunch.

They were soon rushed to the government hospitals but many died on way to the health centre, prompting the authorities to register a murder case against the school officials. Later headmistress Meena Kumari was arrested and sent to jail. She still remains in the jail.

During the course of inquiry it was found that that vegetable was cooked in the insecticide, instead of vegetable oil which killed many children, all aged between three and 10.

