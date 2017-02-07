Mobile
Satyarthi’s Nobel Prize replica stolen

Police said they received a call about the theft of the citation

Image Credit: AP
Nobel Peace Prize joint-winner Kailash Satyarthi
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Internationally renowned child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi’s house in the national capital Delhi has been burgled, and a replica of the Nobel Peace Prize he won is among the articles that were stolen.

Satyarthi, 63, dedicated his award to the country and his original Nobel citation is kept at President’s House.

He was not in his South Delhi flat when the robbery took place on Monday night.

His son, Bhuvan Ribhu, discovered the theft on Tuesday morning when he went to the apartment.

Ribhu, who is a Supreme Court lawyer, has filed a police complaint in this regard.

“A police complaint under Section 380 [house theft] of the Indian Penal Code [IPC] has been filed. Police have initiated an investigation based on fingerprints lifted from the scene,” Ribhu told journalists.

Police said they received a call on Tuesday morning about the theft of the replica and other property, and forensic teams reached the spot soon after to get details of the items stolen.

“We have not identified the intruder yet. It was a forced entry. Along with the Nobel Peace Prize citation, some jewellery and electronic goods have also been stolen from Kailash Satyarthi’s house in Alaknanda. We have registered a complaint. We shall pursue the matter with all the seriousness that it deserves,” the police sources informed Gulf News..

“The crime and forensic departments have recorded all the evidences and fingerprints from the house. Some local criminals and scrap dealers from the area have also been detained for investigation,” the police sources added.

Satyarthi is believed to be away. He is participating in the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Latin America.

Founder of ‘Bachpan Bachao Andolan’ (Save Children Movement), Satyarthi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. He shared the same with Pakistan’s child rights and education activist Malala Yousafzai.

‘Bachpan Bachao Andolan’ is dedicated towards eradication of child labour and rehabilitation of the rescued child workers. So far Satyarthi is believed to have freed over 85,000 children from various forms of exploitation and servitude.

Earlier, celebrated poet Rabindranath Tagore’s Nobel Prize was stolen from Visva Bharati University museum in March 2004. It was never recovered.

