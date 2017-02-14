Sasikala convicted in DA case

Police at the resort in Koovathur in East Coast Road on Tuesday, where AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday set aside All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V.K. Sasikala’s acquittal by Karnataka High Court (HC) in a disproportionate assets case, convicting and sentencing her to four years in jail.

The conviction nixes any possibility of her becoming Tamil Nadu (TN) chief minister (CM). It effectively means she will be debarred from contesting elections for 10 years — six years after having served a jail term for four years.

On Tuesday, two separate judgements were delivered by a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices Amitava Roy and Pinaki Chandra Ghosh. Justice Ghose authored the main judgement that ran into around a thousand pages.

He described it as “fatty judgment”. Justice Roy wrote a separate “thin” concurring judgement.

Quashing Karnataka HC’s acquittal, the SC bench restored the conviction against former TN CM J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala, Ilavarasi and VN Sudhakaran for criminal abetment in amassing properties worth more than Rs666.5 million (Dh36.57 million).

“Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and two others (VN Sudhakaran, Sasikala’s nephew, and Ilavarasi, her sister-in-law) entered into conspiracy and in furtherance of the same, Jayalalithaa being a public servant came into possession of disproportionate assets to the known source of income and distributed to Sasikala and two others. The inflow of funds from Jayalalithaa’s account to Sasikala account proves collective involvement of the four accused,” the SC bench said.

The judges expressed serious questions on why was Sasikala residing with Jayalalithaa given the fact that she was married and had her own residence.

The court refused to believe that Jayalalithaa, being the state CM, was unaware of the large-scale illegal activities carried on by the persons living in her house.

“It was found that even the voters list of the three were maintained in Jayalalithaa’s residential address. There was a flow of money which the court had pointed out in 2014. The flow of money from one account to the other accounts would establish beyond reasonable doubt that all the accused persons have actively participated in the conspiracy to launder the ill-gotten wealth of Jayalalithaa for purchasing properties in the names of the firms and the companies acquired by them,” the SC bench added.

The apex court said the ignorance of Jayalalithaa that 12 shell companies operated from her Poes Garden residence cannot be accepted.

“Sasikala stayed with Jayalalithaa to acquire the latter’s assets. The fact that Sasikala and two others did combine to constitute the firms to acquire huge lands from the funds provided by Jayalalithaa was a clear index that their assemblage in Poes Garden (Jayalalithaa’s house) was not for any philanthropic urge for friends, but in furtherance of criminal conspiracy to hold assets of Jayalalithaa,” the SC bench stated.

Sasikala will be soon taken into custody for serving out the sentence. All convicted persons will have to pay a fine of Rs100 million each.

Though the criminal case against Jayalalithaa was abated, it was decided that the fine of Rs1 billion imposed on her by the Bengaluru trial court will be recovered from her properties.

Later in the day, Sasikala told media that she respected the verdict.

“In the past whenever Amma (Jayalalithaa) was in crisis, I also suffered. This time also I will take it upon me. ‘Dharma’ (right) will win,” Sasikala said.

On February five, AIADMK said Sasikala was to take over as CM to complete the transfer of power to her from Jayalalithaa, who died in December while still in office. First, Sasikala was named general secretary of the party and later named for promotion to the position of CM.