Rs12.6m deposited in a poor farm labourer’s account
Hyderabad: A poor farm labourer in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh was shocked to find he had become a millionaire overnight; there was Rs12.6 million (Dh682,913) in his two-month-old bank account.
Nazeer, a resident of Amilepalle village in Gurramkonda mandal of Chittoor district, had opened an account in Andhra Bank’s Gurramkonda branch with a meagre deposit of Rs192.
On Thursday, he gave Rs250 to “Bank Mitra”, or the village bank agent, to be deposited in his account. Soon he received a message confirming the deposit. But the total balance in his account left him speechless. The message showed the balance as Rs12,676,436. The receipt received by the Bank Mitra confirmed the sum.
A worried Nazeer rushed to the bank to inquire about the matter but bank officials expressed ignorance about who had deposited the money.
As the news spread, income tax officials rushed to Gurramkonda and seized the account and began to investigate.