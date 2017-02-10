Row erupts over Delhi air quality

New Delhi: An umbrella body of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across Delhi on Friday slammed Union Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Anil Madhav Dave for his comments discounting health impact of the poor air quality in the national capital.

“The statement by the minister discounting the health impact of the poor air quality in the country will cause confusion in the minds of the public. It will be detrimental to the efforts of the people who are trying to run a movement for cleaner air,” Ashutosh Dikshit, Head, United Residents’ Joint Action of Delhi (URJA), told Gulf News.

He said the minister’s remarks would set back efforts to build social consciousness about clean air.

“That which impacts health negatively is also capable of causing or hastening death. There are enough studies conducted both in India and globally to establish this relationship,” Dikshit added.

A network of 2,500 residents’ associations, URJA was set up in 2005 with a goal to ensure efficient delivery of civic amenities like clean air and water.

Earlier this week, Dave, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Parliament), said that there was no conclusive data to link deaths exclusively with air pollution.

He was reacting to a Greenpeace study that had claimed that nearly 1,200,000 deaths took place every year in India due to air pollution.

Greenpeace India’s report ‘Airpocalypse’ had said Delhi tops the list of 20 most polluted cities in the country where 1.2 million deaths take place every year due to air pollution. It also claimed that none of the 168 cities it assessed complies with air quality standards prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dave, however, claimed that Greenpeace India’s report was based on secondary information on air quality collected through Right to Information (RTI) and annual reports of state pollution control boards.

Reacting to Dave’s statement in House, Greenpeace said on Friday that the government should not waste time on debating the already established link and should take urgent and corrective action in this regard.

“Greenpeace has responded by urging that the Environment Ministry to waste no more time on debating the already-established links between increasing deaths and ill health due to air pollution while stressing the need for urgent, corrective action instead,” a Greenpeace statement said.

Greenpeace stated that the need of the hour was for the government to implement strict and inclusive action plans to curb air pollution not just in Delhi but across the country.

“We should also be able to identify why we have made such poor progress on the implementation of emission standards for thermal power plants, and realise the need for a national policy to combat air pollution through addressing the root causes for the problem,” the statement added.

Greenpeace India campaigner Sunil Dahiya said air pollution could be one of the key triggering factors for respiratory associated ailments and diseases.

“We are well past the stage of discussing what may have caused this nationwide epidemic of poor health and compromised childhoods — instead of picking at the data, and the sources for it, government agencies need to come up with a clear, national action plan. We are glad that the Airpocalypse report was discussed in the Rajya Sabha, but we would like to see a little less conversation, and a greater determination towards resolving the problem,” Dahiya said.