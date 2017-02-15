Rohith Vemula’s family gears up for a legal fight

Hyderabad: While investigations into the suicide by Dalit research scholar Rohith Vemula remains stuck at starting point, the Andhra Pradesh administration has completed its investigation into his caste antecedents and concluded that he was not a Dalit.

Officials of Guntur, the native district of Rohith and his family, have said in a report that neither Vemula nor his mother were Dalits. Hence his caste certificate as Dalit should be scrapped.

The probe into Vemula’s caste status was launched by the Guntur district collector Kantilal Dande on the request from the Cyberabad Police Commissioner in whose jurisdiction the research scholar had committed suicide in the hostel of Hyderabad Central University.

The debate over Vemula’s caste status had been the subject of a raging debate ever since he committed suicide in January last year plunging the Hyderabad Central University into turmoil.

The issue of his caste had become crucial as it could determine whether the alleged abettors of his suicide could be booked under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act or not.

Guntur officials claimed that Radhika’s husband Manikumar was a backward-caste person belonging to Vaddera community. After separation from him, Radhika had lived in a colony meant for Dalits and claimed herself to be a Dalit.

Though Rohit had a Dalit caste certificate and also claimed so in his educational certificates, he secured admission in Ph.D. in the Hyderabad Central University in general quota on the basis of merit.

After going through the documentary evidence and recorded statements of relatives of Vemula the District Scrutiny Committee of Guntur recommended that the Dalit status of Vemula and his other family members should be scrapped.

On the basis of the report the district collector Kantilal Dande has served a notice on Radhika, her daughter Neilima and son Raja Vemula asking why their Dalit caste certificates should not be cancelled. The administration has given them two weeks’ time to reply to the notice.

However the Cyberabad Police Commission Sandeep Shandilya said he had not received any report from Guntur district collector regarding Vemula’s caste status.

“We will look in to the report when it comes and decide our course of action”, he said.

The administration’s move has evoked a strong reaction from the family of Vemula as well as Dalit organisations who have now decided to knock on the doors of courts.

Vemula’s brother Raja Vemula told the reporters that his family will fight it out legally. “The notice was served to us on February 11 and we will fight it out legally. This was an attempt to shield politicians involved in the institutional murder of my brother”.

He blamed his estranged father Manikumar for the controversy and said the probe was taken up after Manikumar’s claim that he belonged to Vaddera community, which was not true.

Radhika recalled that her mother Anjani Devi had stated her caste as Scheduled Caste on the basis of which the same administration had issued the caste certificate.

Vemula had hanged himself on the night of January 18 last year during a hunger strike against his and five other Dalit student’s suspension from the university hostel.

The university administration had taken action against Vemula and other members of Ambedkar Students Association after an altercation with the members of Akhila Bharatiya Vidhyarthy Parishad, the students wing of the BJP.

Vemula’s family members and Dalit student organisations alleged that the Dalit students were suspended by University Vice Chancellor Appa Rao Podile under pressure from the Union Minister of state for Labor Bandaru Dattatreya and Junior HRD minister Smiriti Irani and a BJP MLC Ramachandra Rao.

Cyberabad Police had booked a case of abetment to suicide under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, but no action has been taken against anyone and no one had been even questioned by police.

“Under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, those responsible for my brother’s suicide can be awarded stringent punishment, a conspiracy has been hatched by the BJP government to change our caste status”, Raja Vemula alleged.

The Joint Action Committee for Social Justice, comprising several students groups of Hyderabad Central University have threatened to launch a fresh round of agitation against the administration’s move.

“It is incomprehensible how the district collector can say Rohith was not a SC when he had said a few months ago that he was a SC”, said S Munna, one of the JAC leaders.

The situation was likely to heat up further as Vemula’s mother Radhika and other family members were likely to reach Hyderabad in a couple of days.