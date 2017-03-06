Mobile
Road rage killer’s bail cancelled in India

Supreme Court also stays release of topper scandal’s kingpin

Gulf News
 

Patna: The Supreme Court of India on Monday dealt a major blow to two persons accused in high profile cases, ruling that their rightful place is jail.

The court on Monday cancelled bail for Rocky Yadav, the son of a Bihar lawmaker, accused of shooting dead a teenage Class 12 student Aditya Sachdeva in a case of road rage May last year. The accused had been granted bail by the Patna High Court.

The court also ordered the trial to be concluded within six months, while warning the accused need not approach the apex court for bail.

The court passed the order while acting on a petition filed by the state government.

Meanwhile, the court also dealt strongly with the alleged kingpin of the Bihar examination topper scandal, Baccha Rai, asking him to reply within a fortnight as to why his bail should not be cancelled.

All the witnesses in the Yadav road rage case have turned hostile, virtually paving the way for release of the accused after trial.

Even the friends who were travelling with the teenage victim on the fateful day have refused to identify the man who fired the bullets from behind.

Yadav, son of suspended Janata Dal United (JD-U) lawmaker Manorama Devi, is accused of shooting dead the teenager merely after the victim overtook his car in the Gaya district of Bihar. The victim was son of a prominent businessman. The accused killer is in jail.

In the other case that has attracted public attention, the court also stayed the interim bail granted to exam scandal accused Rai by the Patna High Court.

The next date of hearing is scheduled for March 20.

The court passed the order after the state government approached it, seeking cancellation of Rai’s bail granted by the Patna High Court.

A number of students from the Vishun Rai College, Hajipur, of which Rai was the principal had topped the merit chart of the class 12 examination conducted by the Bihar School examination Board (BSEB), allegedly through cheating.

Later, the state government got the case probed by the Special Investigation Team which arrested 32 persons in connection with the scandal.

The prominent persons arrested in the case include former BSEB chairman Lalkeshwar Prasad, his lawmaker wife Usha Sinha, Rai and fake toppers. Most of the accused persons are still in jail.

