Republic Day preparations in full swing

Tableaux to showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage and socioeconomic development

Image Credit: PTI
Members of the National Cadet Corps band perform during Republic Day Camp 2017 at Cariappa Parade Ground, New Delhi on Monday.
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: The full dress rehearsal of India’s grand Republic Day Parade was held at Rajpath in Delhi on Monday, with police imposing road traffic restrictions in some areas.

Elaborate arrangements are in place for the parade, to be held along the route from Rajpath to Vijay Chowk.

 

Several government offices remained closed until noon due to the traffic restrictions.

 

Metro rail services, however, remained available for commuters at all metro stations during the full day rehearsals.

 

Displays from as many as 17 states and six ministries and departments will be presented in the Republic Day parade, to be held on January 26 — the day the Constitution of India was introduced.

 

According to sources in the Defence Ministry, these displays will showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage and socioeconomic development.

Each state’s display depicts its own story, portraying themes ranging from art, folk culture, flora, fauna and achievements.

Displays on Goods and Services Tax (GST), key projects such as Skill India, Housing for All, Khadi India and Green India — Clean India will also be the part of the celebration.

Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will take to the skies over Rajpath as the indigenous jet marks its first-ever Republic Day fly-past.

Tejas was inducted into the No. 45 Squadron (Flying Daggers) of the Indian Air Force on July 1, 2016.

The Tejas is equipped with a glass cockpit and state-of-the-art satellite-aided Inertial Navigation System. The aircraft operates a computer-based attack system that can fire air-to-air missiles and deploy bombs as well as precision guided munitions.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in all the eight northeastern states for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

In Imphal, 62 contingents representing state and central forces, government offices, educational, cultural and sports institutions, took part in a practice march past on Monday.

Police and paramilitary personnel have stepped up security in and around Manipur’s capital city.

The police has also launched combing operations. Those who are found without proper identification papers will be taken to police stations for further verification.

Some members of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) rebel groups were arrested on Sunday including four who were caught with explosives.

The long border with Myanmar was virtually sealed to ensure that insurgents do not infiltrate into some of the states.

Meanwhile, the Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Sarbananda Sonawal and Pema Khandu respectively, have slammed the killings of two Assam Rifles personnel on Sunday.

The personnel hailing from Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh were killed along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

— with inputs from IANS

