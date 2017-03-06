Report on doctors who visited Jayalalitha handed over

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Report on doctors who visited Jayalalitha handed over

Tamil Nadu government had sought notes for official records

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: The AIIMS on Monday handed over to the Tamil Nadu government the reports of its specialists who visited Chennai when the late Chief Minister J. Jayalalitha was hospitalised.

“AIIMS handed over the five ‘visit reports’ regarding the health condition of [the] late Chief Minister to [the] government of Tamil Nadu,” an official statement said.

The papers were handed over by V. Srinivas, the Deputy Director (Administration) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), to J. Radhakrishnan of the Tamil Nadu Health Department.

Jayalalitha was declared dead at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on December 5 night. She was admitted on September 22 with fever and dehydration.

At the request of the Tamil Nadu government, the AIIMS deployed a team of senior specialists to visit Chennai five times from October 5 until Jayalalitha died.

The AIIMS specialists were led by G.C. Khilnani, Professor in the Department of Pulmonology.

The Tamil Nadu government urged AIIMS on March 5 to hand over the “visit notes” of its specialists for its official records.

The development comes amid claims by supporters of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam that Jayalalithaa’s death needed to be probed to know if there was any foul play.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Indian gets 15 years jail on terrorism charge

Framed Gallery

Look: Underground training camp of Daesh

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape