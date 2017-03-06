Report on doctors who visited Jayalalitha handed over

New Delhi: The AIIMS on Monday handed over to the Tamil Nadu government the reports of its specialists who visited Chennai when the late Chief Minister J. Jayalalitha was hospitalised.

“AIIMS handed over the five ‘visit reports’ regarding the health condition of [the] late Chief Minister to [the] government of Tamil Nadu,” an official statement said.

The papers were handed over by V. Srinivas, the Deputy Director (Administration) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), to J. Radhakrishnan of the Tamil Nadu Health Department.

Jayalalitha was declared dead at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on December 5 night. She was admitted on September 22 with fever and dehydration.

At the request of the Tamil Nadu government, the AIIMS deployed a team of senior specialists to visit Chennai five times from October 5 until Jayalalitha died.

The AIIMS specialists were led by G.C. Khilnani, Professor in the Department of Pulmonology.

The Tamil Nadu government urged AIIMS on March 5 to hand over the “visit notes” of its specialists for its official records.

The development comes amid claims by supporters of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam that Jayalalithaa’s death needed to be probed to know if there was any foul play.