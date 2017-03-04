Rajasthan minister gets threat letter over renaming of fort

Jaipur: Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani has received a threat letter over the renaming of the Akbar Fort in Ajmer, police said.

The Akbar Fort in Ajmer was renamed as Ajmer Museum some time back by the Rajasthan government.

“The minister received the letter by post on December 12, informed about it to the Superintendent of Police [SP] office and handed over the letter on February 21,” said B.L. Meena, the officer in charge of the Ajmer Kotwali police station.

The complaint was referred from the SP’s office to the local police station for investigation, said Meena.

In the letter, the sender, who identified himself as Tarannum Chisty, threatened the minister saying, “stern action will be taken against him” for renaming the fort, Meena told PTI and added that efforts were on to trace the sender.

Built by Mughal emperor Akbar in 1570 AD, the fort is situated at Naya Bazaar in Ajmer.

The Fort was once the residence of Prince Salim, the son of Akbar, and presently houses a collection of Mughal and Rajput armour and sculpture.

Emperor Jahangir had read out the declaration permitting the British East India Company to trade with India from the fort.

Devnani, the state lawmaker from Ajmer north constituency, is state minister (independent charge) for primary and secondary education, rural development and Panchayti Raj.

Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria said the matter is being investigated.

“The letter has been received by the Inspector general of Police [Ajmer Zone] and the SP and the matter is being probed. Appropriate action will be taken in the matter,” Kataria said in the assembly.