Rahul holds rare meet with Modi

Said main agenda focused on farming crisis in Punjab

Image Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with a delegation of Congress leaders led by party vice president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday.
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Two days after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said he would expose Prime Minister Narendra Modi by releasing evidence of his personal involvement in corruption, he held a rare meeting with the latter on Friday.

During the meeting, Modi reportedly told Gandhi, “It [this meeting] is a good thing. We should always meet like this.”

To this, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who was part of the visiting party delegation, said, “Even if our hearts do not meet, we can at least cooperate and shake hands.” Emerging from the meeting, Gandhi told media, “I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make certain requests, the main being to waive all farm loans. There is a farming crisis in Punjab, all over the country.”

However, he added, “Modi acknowledged that the farmers’ issue is serious, but he was mum on the loan waiver issue.”

Before meeting Gandhi and his delegation, Modi addressed his own party’s lawmakers, saying, “For Congress, the party is above the country but for Bharatiya Janata Party, the country’s interests are supreme.”

Two days ago, Gandhi claimed that he has information on PM Modi’s “personal corruption that can explode his balloon,”

“Read my lips. The Prime Minister is personally terrified of the information I have. It is [about the] personal corruption of the PM that we have detailed information,” he had said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had described Gandhi’s comments as “the year’s biggest joke”.

Meanwhile, cracks have begun to appear in the united Opposition after Gandhi’s meeting with Modi.

Opposition leaders wondered why Gandhi went with only Congress leaders to meet the PM and did not take representatives of other parties along.

“We were together in the Parliament. It would be better if they would have taken all along. Outside house everyone has a different role,” Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel told media.

Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are also unhappy with Gandhi for having met the PM on his own, but are yet to make an official comment on it.

