Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Alert traffic controller swiftly orders SpiceJet plane to abort take-off after noticing that a taxiing Indigo jet still had its tail protruding onto runway

Gulf News
 

Ahmadabad/New Delhi: An alert air traffic controller averted a collision on the runway between IndiGo and SpiceJet jets ferrying at least 400 passengers between them at Ahmedabad airport.

The incident occurred late on Friday evening just as a SpiceJet flight was about to take-off when the alert ATC personnel noticed that the IndiGo plane, which had landed sometime earlier, had still not cleared the runway.

The ATC controller then proceeded swiftly to instruct the SpiceJet aircraft to perform a rejected take-off (RTO).

The RTO is as a manoeuvre performed by the flight commander to discontinue a take-off after engine thrust has been initiated ahead of take-off.

“On February 24th 2017, [a] SpiceJet Boeing 737-700 aircraft VT-SLB was scheduled to operate SG-912, sector AMD-DEL,” a SpiceJet spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement.

“The aircraft backtracked and lined up on the runway and was cleared by ATC for take-off. However the ATC, noticed that the previous flight of another airline, which had landed had still had not vacated the runway.”

“ATC instructed the SpiceJet pilots to hold position. Following the ATC instructions, the SpiceJet pilots rejected the take off and returned to the bay.”

According to sources, the alert SpiceJet captain rejected the take-off at the last moment just before the aircraft was on the verge of gaining critical velocity.

However, budget passenger carrier IndiGo maintained that both the aircraft were “well separated” and that its flight crew have filed a voluntary report.

“6E-116 [Bengaluru-Ahmadabad] landed normally on runway 23 at Ahmedabad. Was advised by ATC to vacate via taxiway A [last taxi way at the end of runway 23 on the right],” IndiGo said in a statement

IndiGo said that while vacating the runway, its flight crew observed some “rabbits” and stopped the aircraft [nose in the taxiway and tail of aircraft still on the runway].

“During this period ATC [Ahmadabad] had cleared another airline’s aircraft to line and cleared [it] for take-off and was subsequently heard twice calling out “hold position” realising that 6E-116 had not fully vacated the runway,” the statement said.

“The airline’s aircraft rejected take-off. Both aircraft were well separated. 6E-116 flight crew have filed a voluntary report. Same is being brought to the notice of the regulator.”

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

India demands strongest action from US

Framed Gallery

Rain hits several parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe