Pune techie paid with life for resenting guard’s ‘stare’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pune techie paid with life for resenting guard’s ‘stare’

Assamese working as a security guard charged with Rasila’s murder and remanded to police custody

Image Credit: Supplied
K. Rasila Raju
Gulf News
 

Pune, Mumbai: Infosys software engineer K. Rasila Raju paid with her life for objecting to a security guard staring at her while she worked in office on Sunday evening, police said in Pune on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hinjewadi Ganesh Shinde told media that the security guard was arrested in Mumbai early Monday.

An Assamese working as a security guard, the 26-year Bhaben Saikia was charged with Rasila’s murder and remanded in police custody until February 4 by a Pune court on Monday evening.

According to Shinde, the victim, Raju, 25, was a software engineer from Kerala and had been working with Infosys at its building in the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjewadi, since 2015.

Though it was her weekly off, she had come to office to complete a project and had been engaged in online communication with her colleagues at the company’s Bengaluru office, police said.

Shinde said the victim had objected to Saikia staring at her when she came out of her office and threatened to complain to his bosses.

Around 5pm, Saikia entered her ninth floor office and allegedly strangled her with a computer cord.

Rasila hailed from Ojhampoayil village near Peramabara in Kozhikode district of Kerala, and her family has been informed of the tragedy.

According to a complaint lodged by her team manager, Abhijit Kothari, Rasila had reported for work around 2.30pm and was alone after another colleague left at 3pm.

Around 6.20pm, Kothari had attempted to contact her but got no response and the other team members, who were online, also reported that she had been incommunicado for an hour both on landline phones and her mobile phone.

Finally, at 7.30pm Kothari called the building security and asked them to check on her.

Shortly afterwards, a security guard who went with an access card informed him of the tragedy which befell Rasila in the conference room of the office.

Kothari, who rushed there from his home, said other security guards, a doctor and police also arrived and found Rasila with blood splattered on her face. She was assaulted brutally and strangulated with a yellow net LAN wire.

The police immediately checked the CCTV footage, which showed that Rasila entered the room around 3.05pm, came out for a break around 5pm and later Saikia followed her into the office, though he was not authorised to enter that area.

This is the second sensational murder of a young techie in Pune, Maharashtra’s IT, culture and academic capital.

A 23-year-old software engineer with Capegemini, Antara D. Das, was stabbed to death by her former colleague Santosh Kumar on the night of December 24.

The victim’s parents informed police that Kumar had been stalking her for eight months and trying to force her into marriage, but she rejected his overtures. Kumar was arrested a week later.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Student set on fire apparently as affair sours

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery