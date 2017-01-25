President’s Police Medals for 42 Maharashtra officers

Mumbai: Forty two policemen from Maharashtra have been selected for the prestigious President’s Police Medal (PPM) for their distinguished and meritorious service.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued the announcement of PPMs for police personnel across the country. They will be honoured with the medals on Republic Day.

While Jammu & Kashmir has the highest number of recipients at 32 for the Police Medal for Gallantry, Uttar Pradesh has garnered the top most number of medals, 72, for meritorious service followed by 39 police personnel in Maharashtra.

Three police officers from this state received the PPM for distinguished service — they are Additional Director General of Police V.V. Lakshmi Narayana, Mumbai, Mahadeo Shripati Gawade, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chiplun Division, Ratnagiri and Shivappa Irappa Morti, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector, Hatkanangale Police Station, Kolhapur.

Among those who will receive Police Medal for meritorious service are Sanjay Shamrao Nikam, Deputy Superintendent, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mumbai, Kalyan Mahadev Ghodke, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Police Head Quarters, Beed, and Prakash Manohar Nalawade, Assistant Police Inspector, State Intelligence Department, Mumbai. Seema Deepak Mehendale, Inspector, Police Control Room, Pune City, is the only woman in the state to receive the PPM for meritorious service.

A total of 777 police personnel across the country will receive the PPMs — 597 for meritorious service, 85 per cent of them going to lower ranks like constable, assistant sub-inspectors and sub-inspectors. Only 15 per cent Indian Police Service officers have been selected.

Eighty PPMs for distinguished will be given, with a huge increase in the number of recipients from the constable and sub-inspector ranks. The Police Medal for Gallantry will be given posthumously to ten police personnel from Assam, Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, and Sahastra Seema Bal (Armed Border Force).

The PPM is a decoration awarded to members of law enforcement in India. Established on March 1, 1951, the medal was originally called the President’s Police and Fire Service Medal. There are other category of medals for fire Service, Home Guard and Civil Defence.

The medal is awarded for either gallantry or distinguished service, with the gallantry version of the medal being accorded a higher precedence. The medal is awarded annually on Republic Day and Independence Day.