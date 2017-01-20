Pollution blamed for death of 80,000 in Mumbai and Delhi in 2015

Mumbai: The lead authors of a study that found severe air pollution in Mumbai and Delhi had resulted in 80,000 deaths in 2015 have said — in addition to government efforts — it is time ordinary people also took up the responsibility of curbing pollution.

The researchers — Kamal Jyoti Maji and Anil Kumar Dikshit of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and Ashok Deshpande, of the Berkeley Initiative in Soft Computing, Berkeley — say both cities rank among the 20 most polluted cities of the world.

Delhi is the most polluted, with an annual mean concentration of PM2.5 (particulate matter) of 153 ug/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre of air) in 2010, which was 15 times higher than World Health Organisation standards, statistics show.

Deaths due to harmful and poisonous effects of air pollution went up in these two metropolises rose between 1995 and 2015 — from 19,291 to 32,014 in Mumbai and 19,716 to 48,651 in Delhi.

Shocking as the statistics are, they also show that in a developing country like India, where PM2.5 and PM10 ratio is very high, long-term exposure to PM2.5 is strongly related with heart disease, stroke, lung cancer and respiratory infections, the authors say.

“A new wave of pollution control initiatives is needed to stem the current crippling levels of air pollution,” Maji told Gulf News.

“This month, we plan to discuss with research institutes like National Environmental Engineering Research Institute and government agencies like Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on policies regarding this issue.

“I believe the government is spending a lot of money, doing extensive research and coming up with policies to curb pollution but the people are not [working] with it.

“Most importantly, I think the government must tell the people that they too have a role to play, take up the responsibility — for instance they should not be burning solid waste — which is a major source of air pollution.”

The economic costs are also high as there is a huge spending of $106 billion (Dh389 billion) on medical costs due to pollution-related illnesses, says Maji.

It’s not just a waste of money, he adds, as several days are loss at work due to ill health.

Various studies, including the Delhi and Mumbai research, point out to the common sources of pollution — such as vehicular exhausts, solid waste burning, road dust, industrial pollution and so on. Vehicles older than seven-and-a-half-years should also be phased out, Maji suggested.

A government organisation like System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Ministry of Earth Science, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, only focuses on monitoring air quality and informing the public about it.

Dr Gufran Beig, Project Director, SAFAR, told this paper, “We are not a policy organisation. We monitor air quality and issue forecasts three days in advance. We provide advisories to citizens and create awareness — so that it prompts self-mitigation and also helps develop mitigation measures for policymakers.”

Sumaira Abdulali, who has been fiercely crusading against noise pollution and illegal sand mining in Mumbai and Maharashtra, said, “There is no political will at all to mitigate air pollution even though there are various government, municipal and environmental agencies that monitor air quality. Data is put out regularly but there is no comprehensive report on any trend. By now, there should have been a coordinated effort but everyone is passing the buck.

“Last year, there was a major fire in the Deonar garbage dump seriously affecting residents. Most agencies came out with plans but nothing was implemented. We need to tackle pollution on a war footing,” she says.

It appears that till government gets into the act, people’s health will be stake and premature deaths due to bad air will not abate.