Poll panel reserves decision on ‘cycle’ till Monday

Election Commission hears both factions of Samajwadi Party for four hours

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Friday reserved its verdict on allocation of the Samajwadi Party’s election symbol ‘cycle’ to one of the warring factions and is expected to announce its decision on Monday.

“The commission reserved its order on Friday. It will decide on the party’s election symbol on Monday,” Gauri Naulankar, lawyer of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, told IANS after a hearing at the Election Commission.

The commission declined to make any comments now, she said.

Giving a brief account of the hearing on Friday, Gauri said: “Mulayamji said that he is the legal president of the party since the beginning. So, no one can remove him from the position by holding illegal or invalid conferences.”

The lawyer said that Mulayam Singh told the commission that he is the incumbent president of the party as per its constitution.

Gauri also said that Kapil Sibal, who represented Mulayam’s son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at the hearing, told Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi that it is Akhilesh’s party.

After the hearing at the commission, Sibal too told reporters that the EC has heard both factions and has reserved its verdict as to whom to allot the party election symbol ‘cycle’.

The hearing on Friday lasted for over four hours.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Uma Bharti said here on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not intend to make the Ganga a BJP poll plank in the high- voltage Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and the party will instead focus on highlighting “corruption” of the SP and Bahujan Samaj Party.

“The issue of the Ganga is such that all political parties, the media and people of all castes and communities are involved in it. Hence, we are not going to make it a part of any political agenda.

“The prime minister does not intend to do so. He has always told me that the Ganga is beyond politics. Hence, the river is not going to be a political issue in UP polls,” she said on the sidelines of the third edition of Jal Manthan conference here.

Reminded of BJP’s 2014 Lok Sabha poll commitment that it will ensure cleanliness of the holy river, the Union Water Resources Minister said the government is already working on the Namami Gange programme.

“In Uttar Pradesh, crime and corruption, which have hit the state very hard, are going to be the key issues. Graft and crime have engulfed the state under SP and BSP regimes. People will vote based on these two issues,” she said.

Narendra Modi
tags

Narendra Modi
bharatiya janata party
