Police turn beach area into fortress to foil Jallikattu-inspired protest

Hyderabad: A day of high drama and palpable tension ensued in the port city of Visakhapatanam as police turned the picturesque Ramakrishna Beach into a fortress to foil a Jallikattu agitation-inspired “silent rally” called by Andhra Youth to press their demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

The entire stretch of the beach in the city was sealed by police using barricades and other obstacles since Wednesday evening.

A red alert had been issued.

Nobody was allowed to venture into the area, while armed policemen were deployed around the entire city.

Hundreds of youths were taken into custody and the roads wore a deserted look.

Officials imposed Section 144 and most shops and business establishments were closed.

Popular Telugu actor and founder of Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan’s announcement of support to the rally and cause of Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh has electrified the atmosphere and enthused the youth of the region.

Apart from YSR Congress, other political parties including Congress, Left parties and the Lok Satta have also announced their support to the programme.

In view of several important personalities including politicians and film stars announcing their support to the protests, police kept vigil at the city airport to prevent sympathisers from entering the city.

YSR Congress President Y.S. Jagamohan Reddy and other leaders of his party were stopped at the airport soon after they arrived from Hyderabad in the afternoon.

When police officials did not allow the group to leave the airport, they staged a sit in protest on the runway.

Jagan was accompanied by the party MP Vijaysai Reddy, and other leaders Ambati Rambabu and Y.V. Subba Reddy. They were scheduled to take part in the rally from RK Beach to YSR’s statue.

State director-general of police R. Sambhasiva Rao was also present at the airport to supervise the security arrangements as the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was also scheduled to fly in for the two day CII Summit starting Friday.

“The strict security arrangements were made as a routine on the occasion of Republic Day,” the DGP said adding that there was no need for the people from outside to come to Visakahapatanam to protest on the issue of SCS.

“They can protest at their respective places”, he said urging the protest to bring a bad name to Visakhapatanam when the city was going to host an international investors conference.

The city police commissioner Yoganand rejected the request for permission to hold the rally on the ground of threat of breach of peace.

Saying the city was hosting a big conference for investors from across country and abroad he claimed police could not take the risk of any trouble.

Restrictions on the protests evoked sharp reaction from the film actor Pawan Kalyan.

He alleged ruling party leaders were mortgaging the protests for the sake of contracts of Polavaram project.

“If Central Govt & State Govt stops the peaceful protest-Friday then be ready for a long drawn “Battle of Andhras” for their rights [sic]”, he tweeted on the even of the protest day.

On the criticism by the union minister Sujana Choudhary on the protest, the actor advised him not to provoke the students.

Earlier in the day, actor Poornesh Babu and director Tammareddy Bharadwaj were also taken into custody at the airport by police when they arrived from Hyderabad.

Poornesh Babu said, “Though I belong to Telangana I am here to support the special category status for Andhra Pradesh as it will help the state in many ways.”

Bharadwaj regretted that he was not able to participate in the rally because of the restrictions imposed by the police. “The restrictions of the police mean that the protest has been successful”, he said.

Protests were also held in Vijaywada and other major cities of the state. The opposition parties were planning similar programmes in all the district headquarters from Friday.