Police suspects jealousy behind teenager’s murder

17-year-old girl shot dead by her male friend in a parked Mercedes car outside her house in Delhi

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Police on Thursday said they were are looking into the “jealousy factor” in the sensational case of the murder of a 17-year-old girl, who was shot dead by her male friend in a parked Mercedes car outside her house in the national capital.

The incident took place when the deceased Simran, a resident of Najafgarh area of southwest Delhi, returned to her house with two male friends.

“On Tuesday, Simran, a student, left her house for lunch with Yogesh, 28, and Shubham, 23, in Rajouri Garden area. After having lunch, they went for shopping in a mall. They also went to a pub where they all consumed alcohol,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surender Kumar told media on Wednesday night.

The post-mortem examination of the victim has not ruled out sexual assault on Simran.

According to the police, Simran had an argument with accused Shubham while driving back home. She called another friend Nitin, 20, who arrived on a scooter. This enraged Shubham and he shot her in front of her house.

Simran’s family heard the shot and found her bleeding in the rear seat of the car. The shot was fired when the car’s owner Yogesh had stepped out to relieve himself.

Nitin was Simran’s best friend before she became close with Shubham eight months ago. Yogesh and Shubham worked as property dealers while Nitin was preparing for civil service examination. Simran had just cleared her high school exams and was planning to enrol in a law college.

“On Tuesday, Simran had left home around 2 pm, telling her mother that she was going to a birthday party. Her mother called her around 7.30 pm, and asked her to return home immediately. However, she called back around 9 pm saying she would be home in 10 minutes. She was crying and told us that she was in trouble with someone right outside the house. By the time we reached outside, there was a gunshot after which two youths fled from the scene,” Simran’s father Anand Kumar told media.

The bullet had pierced Simran’s lungs and she died in the hospital.

“Yogesh had first tried to resolve the differences between Nitin and Shubham, failing which he stepped out of the car to relieve himself. When Yogesh was away, Shubham, sitting on the front seat, had pulled out the pistol from the glove box and shot Simran,” Kumar stated.

While prima facie the motive for murder appears to be jealousy, Yogesh and Nitin are being interrogated by the police to ascertain facts.

In her statement to the police, Simran’s mother said her daughter had left home on the pretext of attending a friend’s birthday party with Nitin.

When she called Simran in the evening, she was told that she was with Nitin and would return home soon. She handed the phone to Shubham who identified himself as Nitin. When Simran’s mother called Nitin, he said he was not with her.

“At night, the girl’s mother, who was waiting a few metres away from the house, heard the gunshot and came running towards the car. While the others were attending to the girl, Shubham disappeared,” Kumar added.

The police have recovered the car and the pistol. The statements of the eyewitnesses are being taken.

“Efforts are on to nab Shubham. We should be able to arrest him in next 24 hours,” Kumar added.

