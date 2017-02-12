Police outrage in Kochi shocks Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Three men who were accused of consuming alcohol in public in Kochi were rounded up by police, stripped down to their underwear and locked up in a police station, leading to wide condemnation of the police by political leaders and on social media.

The incident unfolded at Kadavanthra in Kochi on Saturday night when three men in a car were rounded up by police on the suspicion that they were in a drunken state.

The police team, led by sub-inspector A.C. Vipin, found that the driver was not drunk, but following an argument that ensued, all three were taken to a police station, stripped and locked up.

The incident took a serious turn on that night when the Police Complaints Authority Chairman, justice K. Narayana Kurup, visited the police station around midnight for a first-hand assessment of the situation. Policemen at the station reportedly quickly returned the clothes to the accused when Kurup was visiting.

A video that surfaced of the incident and was broadcast on a local television channel showed the men saying their liquor bottle had not been opened and they had not engaged in any brawl as accused by the police. However, they were bundled into the back of a police vehicle and driven to the station.

Youth Congress activists held a protest in the wake of the incident, and local MLA Hibi Eden led a sit-down protest in front of the police station, demanding action against the sub-inspector.

“The men were taken into custody on completely baseless grounds. Two of them are artistes and police have needlessly slapped non-bailable charges on them”, said Eden while leading a protest by Congressmen in front of the police station.

While being rounded up, the men were told that they were being taken for a medical examination, but instead they were driven to the police station, the protesting Congressmen pointed out.

Dozens of people took to social media, condemning the police action in Kochi on the weekend. “This is a violation of fundamental rights,” commented one, while another said, “feel disappointed”.