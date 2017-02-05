Mobile
PM mocks at SP-Congress tie-up, says Akhilesh clinging to any prop

Modi launches scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh government for ‘doing nothing’ for development of the state

Gulf News
 

Aligarh: Mocking opposition parties for joining hands fearing that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get a majority in Rajya Sabha after the Uttar Pradesh polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance, saying the BJP “storm” has forced Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to desperately seek the help of anything, “even a pole”, to retain power.

Addressing an election rally here, he also launched a scathing attack on the SP government for “doing nothing” for the development of the state. He said BJP will bring Vikas (expansion), Vidyut (electricity), Kanoon (law and order) and Sadak (roads), if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Maintaining that he had come to Aligarh in 2014 as PM candidate, Modi said “not even half this ground was filled then. But today there is a kesariya sagar [saffron sea] before me.

“And when the wind is so strong, even a young leader cannot face it and seeks help of anything, even a pole.but this time BJP aandhi [storm] is so strong that the Chief Minister fears that he might be blown off. The people of UP want change and justice.”

Attacking the opposition, Modi said: “We are working to save money by adopting strict measures. Will they not be angry with me and will not come together to defeat Modi?. They feel that if they remain alone, Modi will get majority in the Rajya Sabha and make such rules that thieves, looters and the corrupt will not get any help. This is their fear.”

“I am tightening the screws to teach those supporting black money a lesson,” he said.

Attacking the SP government, Modi said “past governments in UP worked in such a manner that it led to the closure of famous Aligarh lock industry as they could not provide enough electricity.”

He castigated the state government for “doing nothing for development” and accused it of neither checking corruption, casteism and nepotism, nor clearing the cane farmers’ dues.

“But we are working day and night to ensure that every corner of India has electricity. We are making good progress. I am confident that electricity will reach every factory and household very soon,” he said.

Observing that corrupt people were withdrawing money out of a widow’s pension also, he said “the corrupt are flourishing under the current UP administration. To stop this, we have from the Centre linked pension to Aadhaar and bank accounts. Rs40,000 crore [Rs400 billion, Dh21 billion] of the treasury that these rats would have silently eaten, is now being saved.”

On demonetisation, Modi said there was chaos among the corrupt after the note ban was announced as they were forced to deposit the ill-gotten money in bank accounts.

“They thought Modi has not made any arrangement but they did not know that there was sufficient planning to find out details of all the money being deposited in banks. We want that this money comes to good use, for the benefit of our youth and development of our country. I am thankful to 1.2 billion people for supporting me,” Modi said.

On lack of development in UP, he said, “Governments in the state in the past some years worked in such a manner that it led to closure of Aligarh lock industry because of bad state of electric supply.”

