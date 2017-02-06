Mobile
PM expected at Osmania University’s centenary gala

State government recently decided to organise grand anniversary celebrations

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: As the Telangana government gears up for the official centenary celebrations of the Osmania University in Hyderabad, state BJP President K. Lakshman announced on Monday he would make his best efforts to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the celebrations.

Osmania University, the country’s first university with an Indian language as its medium of instruction, was set up on April 26, 1917 by the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan.

The state government recently decided to organise a grand anniversary gala for the university, and set up a high-level committee for its preparations.

Addressing the meeting of the Forum for Nationalist Alumni of Osmania University, at the Tagore Auditorium, Lakshman said the celebrations should be organised in a manner befitting the past glory of the university.

He recalled the former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and several other top political leaders, doctors, engineers, legal luminaries and experts of different fields were the alumnus of the Osmania University.

He demanded that new courses should start and infrastructure should be improved to commemorate the occasion.

From the start until 1948, when the princely state of Hyderabad was merged into the Indian union, Osamnia University had Urdu as the medium of instructions, and even medical and engineering courses were taught in the Indian language.

But after the end of Nizam’s rule Urdu was replaced with Telugu.

Urdu was removed even from the logo of the university and only the English and Telugu languages could find a place on it.

Recently the issue of the logo had come up when the Hyderabad member of parliament Asaduddin Owaisi wrote a letter to Vice-Chancellor Ramachandran to restore the old logo with Urdu script.

He spoke to the vice-chancellor when the Dalit Minorities Students Union of OU submitted a memorandum to him drawing his attention to the historic old logo.

Owaisi said that he will take up the issue with the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and deputy Chief Minister Kadia Srihari.

