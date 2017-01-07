Pawan Kalyan scores first victory with Chandrababu announcing sops for Uddanam kidney patients

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pawan Kalyan scores first victory with Chandrababu announcing sops for Uddanam kidney patients

Andhra CM says victims of the mysterious disease will be included in the list of physically handicapped and given monthly pension

Image Credit: Supplied
Pawan Kalyan
Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: Within days of film star and Jana Sena party founder Pawan Kalyan raising the issue of the kidney patients of Srikakulam district, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the victims of the mysterious disease will be included in the list of physically handicapped and will be given monthly pension.

This was one of the several sops the government has announced after Pawan Kalyan visited the Uddanam area and met the kidney patients setting a deadline of 48 hours for the state government to extend relief to them.

Before starting the tour of Srikakulam district, Naidu had a teleconference with the officials of health and Panchayat Raj departments and directed them to take measures on war footing to solve the issue and find a permanent solution to the problem.

Uddanam area of Srikakulam is in the grip of a mysterious kindney ailment affecting thousands of people with many of them dying or becoming crippled for life. “The government has tried to find out the reason but the authorities are also clueless as to why the kidney ailment is so rampant in this area,” Naidu told a public meeting at Rajam town of the district.

The other sops he announced include supply of mineral water for drinking purpose from January 9 and free bus passes to the people who wish to go to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam for dialysis. He pointed out that the government had already set up a dialysis centers at Srikakulam, Tekkali and Palakonda and two more centres will be set up at two other places in the districts.

Reacting to the government measures, Pawan Kalyan took to the Twitter today and declared it as the “first victory of Jana Sena”.

Welcoming the “positive response” of N Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan wrote, “relief measures announced by the state government in aid of these victims of destiny is the first positive step in the long journey of #Uddanam Nephropathy eradication”.

“It is the social responsibility of all the political parties of Andhra Pradesh to address the issue of #Uddanam Nephropathy till it is eradicated completely. It should feature in every party’s manifesto in future,” he tweeted. Thanking the media for its support to the Uddanam cause, he tweeted that the people of the area would be grateful to them for standing by them.

More from India

tags from this story

Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Infighting escalates in India’s Samajwadi Party

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: No Pants day on the subway

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car