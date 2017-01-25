Mobile
Party leader urges Indian state to act fast on buffalo race

BJP chief in the state optimistic that the court would lift the ban on Kambala

Image Credit: PTI
Members of NSUI hold placards as they shout slogans to lift the ban on Kambala, a traditional sport of Buffalo in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Gulf News
 

Bengaluru: With growing clamour for allowing the traditional buffalo race Kambala, the BJP’s chief in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, B.S. Yeddyurappa, on Wednesday asked the Siddaramaiah government to bring in an ordinance to facilitate the holding of the event, saying the people are “emotionally” attached to it.

“Kambala is a must and should be held. The government should bring an ordinance on it and pave the way to hold the traditional sport in the coastal region,” Yeddyurappa, a former Chief Minister, told reporters here.

Facing growing demand for holding Kambala after the success of the Jallikattu stir in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said on Tuesday that an ordinance could be brought in, if necessary, to allow the event after seeking legal opinion.

Siddaramaiah had also asked the Centre to take a favourable stand on Kambala as it did on Jallikattu, where both Tamil Nadu and central governments, facing public pressure, moved swiftly to facilitate the bull taming sport.

Asked about a pending case in the Karnataka High Court, Yeddyurappa said he was optimistic that the court would lift the ban on Kambala.

The court had passed an interim order last November, staying Kambala on a petition filed by PETA and the next hearing is on January 30.

Yedyurappa said people of Karnatka are emotionally attached to Kambala and urged party men not to resort to any agitation.

“People are emotionally attached to the sport. I have discussed the matter with party leaders from Mangaluru and Udupi and have told them not to hold any agitation.”

Meanwhile, the organisers of Kambala said they would hold the traditional sport near Mangaluru on January 28 despite the court orders restraining the same.

“Come January 28, we are going to hold Kambala at Moodbidre near Mangaluru, despite court orders restricting the same,” Kambala Committee President Ashok Pai said.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on January 22 by members of the Kambala Committee in Mangaluru, Pai said.

A human chain would be formed in Mangaluru on January 27 in which 5,000 people, including politicians and those from the film industry are expected to attend, Pai said.

The rally would be held before commencement of Kambala and 200 pairs of buffaloes would be paraded, he said.

Pai also said Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Tulunad Rakshana Vedike outfits would participate in the protest.

