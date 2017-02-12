Order to arrest Bihar’s premier medical college principal for assaulting junior doctor

Patna: Authorities have ordered the arrest of Patna Medical College Hospital’s (PMCH’s) principal after he was found guilty of assaulting a junior doctor and making degregatory remarks about cast. The PMCH is one of the premier state-run hospitals in Bihar, drawing thousands of patients around the year.

The order to arrest principal Surendra Nath Sinha was issued by inspector general of police (CID-weaker section) Anil Kishore Yadav after a review of the case following instructions from the National Human Rights Commission and National Commission for Scheduled Caste.

The principal, in the meanwhile, is reported to be on the lam after the arrest order was issued.

The scuffle took place in November. During the incident, the principal had allegedly grabbed Alok Kumar, a third-year post graduate student in the anaesthesia department of PMCH, by his neck and slapped him just when the latter was seen taking his bike out of the no-parking zone in college. This led to a scuffle between the two, after which the principal allegedly said degregatory caste-based words to the junior doctor and then ordered his security guards to beat him.

Subsequently, both of them filed complaints with local police, which appeared to be on the principal’s side. Following this, Kumar wrote to the National Human Rights Commission as well the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, which ordered for review of the cases.

“He [the principal] grabbed me by my neck and slapped [me], causing grievous injuries to my eardrum. The security guards accompanying the principal also beat me up with batons,” the victim wrote in his petitions.

In the light of instructions by the human rights bodies, the police official reviewed the cases filed by the rival parties and was reportedly surprised to find how the police had promptly dealt with the complaint of the accused principal while dismissing the case lodged by the victim. Subsequently, he ordered for the immediate arrest of the principal.

“In the video footage, Kumar [victim] neither misbehaves with Sinha [principal] not threatens him but punches the principal only in self-defence,” the police official was quoted as saying in his order.

He also said he was perplexed about how the investigating officer and supervisory authorities in the case tried to shield the accused principal.