Operation theatre shut at Hyderabad hospital after 5 maternal deaths in a week

Hyderabad: The pathetic condition of government hospitals in general and Nilofer Children’s Hospital in particular has come into sharp focus with the state government ordering a high level probe into five maternity deaths in a span of five days last week at the hospital.

After a huge public outcry the state government ordered the Hyderabad district collector Rahul Bojja to conduct the probe. A three-member panel will assist him in the probe.

In view of the gravity of the situation the government has closed down the operation theatre for the ceaserian section surgeries. Officials said they will remain closed for a few more days.

Rahul Bojja after visiting the hospital and talking to staff members and the kin of the deceased said he will go deep into the matter and study medical records like the medication given to the patients, blood culture and other reports.

Rahul Bojja also spoke to the hospital superintendent Suresh Kumar and other senior doctors.

He also talked to the surgeons who carried out the C section surgeries on the five women who died after surgery between January 28 and February 4.

The relatives of the women alleged that the operations were carried out by inexperienced medical students and proper care was not given to them. They said excessive bleeding during the operations was the cause of death.

But doctors said all 5 women were brought to hospital at a late stage. However families of the victims refuted the charge.

Akhtarunnisa, mother-in-law of a victim Bushra alleged that when her daughter-in-law was in pain after surgery and crying, a staff member slapped her and asked her to shut up. “When her condition worsened they took our signature on blank paper and shifted her to Osmania hospital where she died”, she said.

Aktarunnisa said that Bushra was healthy when she was admitted to hospital and when her conditioned worsened during surgery, hospital staff asked the family to bring 30 units of blood.

“We had come to this hospital as we had heard that it had all the facilities including blood. But we lost our daughter-in-law”, she cried.

She also alleged that doctors had removed Bushra’s uterus without authorisation from the family.

Experts from outside the hospital say contaminated blood transfusion could also be a cause of so many deaths at the same time. They also noted that transfusion of 30 units of blood in less than 24 hours increases the risk to the patient if the blood is contaminated.