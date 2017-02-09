Operation theatre shut at Hyderabad hospital after 5 maternal deaths in a week

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Operation theatre shut at Hyderabad hospital after 5 maternal deaths in a week

Probe launched at Nilofer Children’s Hospital after huge public outcry

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: The pathetic condition of government hospitals in general and Nilofer Children’s Hospital in particular has come into sharp focus with the state government ordering a high level probe into five maternity deaths in a span of five days last week at the hospital.

After a huge public outcry the state government ordered the Hyderabad district collector Rahul Bojja to conduct the probe. A three-member panel will assist him in the probe.

In view of the gravity of the situation the government has closed down the operation theatre for the ceaserian section surgeries. Officials said they will remain closed for a few more days.

Rahul Bojja after visiting the hospital and talking to staff members and the kin of the deceased said he will go deep into the matter and study medical records like the medication given to the patients, blood culture and other reports.

Rahul Bojja also spoke to the hospital superintendent Suresh Kumar and other senior doctors.

He also talked to the surgeons who carried out the C section surgeries on the five women who died after surgery between January 28 and February 4.

The relatives of the women alleged that the operations were carried out by inexperienced medical students and proper care was not given to them. They said excessive bleeding during the operations was the cause of death.

But doctors said all 5 women were brought to hospital at a late stage. However families of the victims refuted the charge.

Akhtarunnisa, mother-in-law of a victim Bushra alleged that when her daughter-in-law was in pain after surgery and crying, a staff member slapped her and asked her to shut up. “When her condition worsened they took our signature on blank paper and shifted her to Osmania hospital where she died”, she said.

Aktarunnisa said that Bushra was healthy when she was admitted to hospital and when her conditioned worsened during surgery, hospital staff asked the family to bring 30 units of blood.

“We had come to this hospital as we had heard that it had all the facilities including blood. But we lost our daughter-in-law”, she cried.

She also alleged that doctors had removed Bushra’s uterus without authorisation from the family.

Experts from outside the hospital say contaminated blood transfusion could also be a cause of so many deaths at the same time. They also noted that transfusion of 30 units of blood in less than 24 hours increases the risk to the patient if the blood is contaminated.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Modi likes peeping into bathrooms: Rahul

Framed Gallery

Saturday Snapshots: Till the last hurdle crossed

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system