Odisha chief minister alleges federal government neglect

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Odisha chief minister alleges federal government neglect

Patnaik says Polavaram and Mahanadi projects suggest conspiracy against the state

Gulf News
 

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the state has been a victim of federal government neglect and alleged a conspiracy in the Polavaram and Mahanadi projects.

“As you know the rivers, especially the Mahanadi, are the lifelines of Odisha. But Odisha has repeatedly been denied its rights on the rivers flowing through it. Both in Polavaram and Mahanadi, we have been a victim of central neglect and conspiracy,” said the Chief Minister.

“But all of you know that we are determined to fight this issue at every level till we achieve the desired results,” Patnaik said while addressing the BJD Legal Front in Bhubaneswar.

He said the denial of funds for the Kalahandi Balangir Koraput (KBK) region is another example of central neglect.

He said tribal students are facing problems in getting central scholarship in higher education due to the indifferent attitude of the centre.

He urged the legal luminaries of the state to strengthen the fight of the party on this issue.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence about the Legal Front contributing immensely in the ensuing local body elections to strengthen the Biju Janata Dal.

He said Odisha under the BJD government is one among the few states of the country which has taken a number of initiatives to strengthen the local governance system, or Panchayati Raj System.

“The primary objective of our party is to ensure a sustainable development mechanism with the support and participation of people. I hope the Legal Front will contribute to this process in achieving our goal,” he added.

Patnaik said the state government has put in place a robust social welfare mechanism that covers every section of society.

He said Odisha is the only state to double the income of farmers in the last decade and transform it from a rice crop deficit state to one with a rice surplus.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity