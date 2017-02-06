Nitish paints lotus, fuelling rumours

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar coloured in a lotus painting sketched by an artist on Saturday, fuelling further speculation about his growing closeness with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The “lotus” is the poll symbol of the BJP, with which Kumar’s ruling Janata Dal United (JD-U) was an ally before severing ties before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

During the inauguration of the Patna Book Fair, the chief minister walked to a stall, picked up a brush and coloured in the sketch of a lotus drawn by Baua Devi, a renowned Madhubani artist who was recently honoured with Padma Shri award.

Kumar also put his signature below the sketch, taking no notice of the crowd of newsmen clicking his photographs.

Even as the JD-U said there was nothing unusual in Kumar’s move, the painting has gone viral in the social media with many describing it as a clear sign of the growing proximity between the chief minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Nitish Kumar is painting his political ambitions,” commented Federal Minister Giriraj Singh who holds the micro small and medium enterprises portfolio in the Narendra Modi government.

Kumar has, of late, shown unusual warmth towards the prime minister by supporting his moves, such as the surgical strike and the demonetisation drive, despite strong opposition from his alliance partners.

While his allies, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad and the Congress, have been protesting against the policies of the Modi government, Kumar and his party have backed many of them.

Kumar has not shown a change in his stand despite the centre allegedly ignoring Bihar in the general budget.

Last month, the prime minister himself praised the Bihar chief minister for enforcing liquor prohibition in the state, and described it as a “daring step”.

This was soon followed by the state BJP unit announcing plans to participate in the state government’s human chain programme against alcoholism, further adding to the speculation.

“We don’t’ know what will happen in future but one thing is clear — somewhere in the corner of Nitish Kumar’s heart, his love for the BJP is still alive. Or why else he would paint the sketch of a lotus?” asked a political expert, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The development comes close on the heel of former Bihar chief minister Nitan Ram Manjhi telling the media that Kumar was trying hard to join hands with Modi and become a part of the BJP-led NDA.

“We will welcome him if he joins NDA,” Manjhi said.