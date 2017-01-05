New video of molestation in Delhi goes viral

New Delhi: Days after reports of mass molestations in Bengaluru, a video surfaced on Thursday of a woman being sexually assaulted in the national capital Delhi by a group of drunken revellers on the new year eve.

The video shows the woman being molested by a mob, while she is on a motorcycle, in the Mukherjee Nagar area of Northwest Delhi. At least four police officers were attacked by the mob while trying to protect the woman.

The assailants also vandalised a police vehicle.

“We were standing at the barricade when we saw two people, including a woman, riding pillion on a bike. There were some 200 drunk men around and they tried to stop the bike and grab the girl. We intervened and helped the girl get away,” officer Anil Kaushik told journalists after the video of the said incident emerged.

Police have arrested two suspects and are looking for other revellers who molested the girl.

“This was a serious incident where the mob even attacked police. After we tried to stop them, the drunk boys came back with friends from a nearby restaurant and started pelting stones on us. They destroyed police propery,” Kaushik added.

The assailants also broke video camera when cops tried to capture the incident.

“We were few in number so we had no option but to retreat to the police booth. The inebriated boys even attacked the police booth and forced their way in to rescue their friends. They beat us with rods. Several women cops were injured by them too,” Kaushik stated.

It took almost four hours for the police to control the situation.

“We have taken the matter seriously. We have registered a case against unknown persons and the investigation is on,” Delhi Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Milind Dumbere told Gulf News.

Meanwhile in Bengaluru, a young woman whose assault by two men was filmed on security cameras was likely stalked for more than a week by the attackers, police sources informed Gulf News.

Bengaluru Police on Thursday arrested four men on charges that included sexual harassment, assaulting a woman to disrobe her, and wrongfully restraining her.