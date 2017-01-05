New video of molestation in Delhi goes viral

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

New video of molestation in Delhi goes viral

Police have arrested two suspects and are looking for others believed to have assaulted woman

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Days after reports of mass molestations in Bengaluru, a video surfaced on Thursday of a woman being sexually assaulted in the national capital Delhi by a group of drunken revellers on the new year eve.

The video shows the woman being molested by a mob, while she is on a motorcycle, in the Mukherjee Nagar area of Northwest Delhi. At least four police officers were attacked by the mob while trying to protect the woman.

The assailants also vandalised a police vehicle.

“We were standing at the barricade when we saw two people, including a woman, riding pillion on a bike. There were some 200 drunk men around and they tried to stop the bike and grab the girl. We intervened and helped the girl get away,” officer Anil Kaushik told journalists after the video of the said incident emerged.

Police have arrested two suspects and are looking for other revellers who molested the girl.

“This was a serious incident where the mob even attacked police. After we tried to stop them, the drunk boys came back with friends from a nearby restaurant and started pelting stones on us. They destroyed police propery,” Kaushik added.

The assailants also broke video camera when cops tried to capture the incident.

“We were few in number so we had no option but to retreat to the police booth. The inebriated boys even attacked the police booth and forced their way in to rescue their friends. They beat us with rods. Several women cops were injured by them too,” Kaushik stated.

It took almost four hours for the police to control the situation.

“We have taken the matter seriously. We have registered a case against unknown persons and the investigation is on,” Delhi Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Milind Dumbere told Gulf News.

Meanwhile in Bengaluru, a young woman whose assault by two men was filmed on security cameras was likely stalked for more than a week by the attackers, police sources informed Gulf News.

Bengaluru Police on Thursday arrested four men on charges that included sexual harassment, assaulting a woman to disrobe her, and wrongfully restraining her.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Infighting escalates in India’s Samajwadi Party

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: No Pants day on the subway

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer