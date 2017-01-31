Mulayam’s daughter-in-law richest candidate in polls

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mulayam’s daughter-in-law richest candidate in polls

Assets worth Rs229 million include a Lamborghini car costing around Rs52.3 million

Image Credit: PTI
Aparna Yadav
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav is the richest among the candidates who have filed nominations for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh (UP) state legislative assembly elections.

SP’s candidate from Lucknow Cantonment constituency, Yadav declared her assets worth Rs229.5 million (Dh12.45 million), including a Lamborghini car costing around Rs52.3 million (Dh2.8 million).

In the affidavit to the Election Commission, Yadav stated that the plush Lamborghini was owned by her husband Prateek Yadav. She declared that she did not own any vehicle in her name.

Her affidavit said, for purchasing the car, Prateek had taken a loan of Rs45 million from Union Bank of India, Gomtinagar.

The couple has filed their income tax returns for the financial year 2015-16. The total income shown by Aparna is Rs5.18 million while Prateek’s income is Rs14.7 million. Aparna’s assets include movable assets worth Rs32.7 million and immovable assets worth Rs1.25 million.

She also mentioned that Prateek owned property worth Rs200 million. Loans and dues for Aparna amounted to about Rs854,000 while Prateek had Rs80,000,000 in debts, including Rs8.15 million borrowed from stepbrother and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Aparna’s jewellery collection is worth Rs18.8 million.

However, she would not be able to vote for herself as her name is enrolled in the voters’ list of Etawah in UP.

Interestingly, Aparna is Yadav family’s 22nd member to enter politics. She studied at Lucknow’s famous Loreto Convent and later got a graduation degree in English Literature. She has a post graduate degree in international relations and politics from the University of Manchester in England.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who is contesting against Aparna from the same constituency, owned property worth Rs21.1 million, which included both immovable and movable assets.

Joshi had filed an income tax return of Rs1.04 million in 2015-16 while her husband’s return was of Rs394,000 in the same period.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Student set on fire apparently as affair sours

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis