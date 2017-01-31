Mulayam’s daughter-in-law richest candidate in polls

Aparna Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav is the richest among the candidates who have filed nominations for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh (UP) state legislative assembly elections.

SP’s candidate from Lucknow Cantonment constituency, Yadav declared her assets worth Rs229.5 million (Dh12.45 million), including a Lamborghini car costing around Rs52.3 million (Dh2.8 million).

In the affidavit to the Election Commission, Yadav stated that the plush Lamborghini was owned by her husband Prateek Yadav. She declared that she did not own any vehicle in her name.

Her affidavit said, for purchasing the car, Prateek had taken a loan of Rs45 million from Union Bank of India, Gomtinagar.

The couple has filed their income tax returns for the financial year 2015-16. The total income shown by Aparna is Rs5.18 million while Prateek’s income is Rs14.7 million. Aparna’s assets include movable assets worth Rs32.7 million and immovable assets worth Rs1.25 million.

She also mentioned that Prateek owned property worth Rs200 million. Loans and dues for Aparna amounted to about Rs854,000 while Prateek had Rs80,000,000 in debts, including Rs8.15 million borrowed from stepbrother and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Aparna’s jewellery collection is worth Rs18.8 million.

However, she would not be able to vote for herself as her name is enrolled in the voters’ list of Etawah in UP.

Interestingly, Aparna is Yadav family’s 22nd member to enter politics. She studied at Lucknow’s famous Loreto Convent and later got a graduation degree in English Literature. She has a post graduate degree in international relations and politics from the University of Manchester in England.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who is contesting against Aparna from the same constituency, owned property worth Rs21.1 million, which included both immovable and movable assets.

Joshi had filed an income tax return of Rs1.04 million in 2015-16 while her husband’s return was of Rs394,000 in the same period.