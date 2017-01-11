More violence in Kerala amid education protests

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

More violence in Kerala amid education protests

Student organisations of various political parties allege freshman forced to commit suicide due to pressure tactics by college

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: The anger triggered by the death of a first-year engineering student at the Nehru College of Engineering at Pampady, near Thrissur last Friday, has refused to die down, with more violence being reported from different parts of the state.

Student organisations of various political parties have alleged that the victim, Jishnu Pranoy, 18, was forced into committing suicide owing to the pressure tactics applied by the college management.

They also allege that the college had a ‘boxing room’ in which students who questioned rules would be taken in and bashed up. College authorities denied the claim.

On Wednesday, a group of Kerala Students’ Union activists barged into the premises of the Kerala Self-Financing Engineering College Managements’ Association in Kochi and caused extensive damage, breaking window panes and electrical gadgets and smashing flower pots.

No policeman was in sight while the students ran amok on the office premises. A meeting of the managements’ association was in progress while the students damaged the building.

In a separate incident, KSU students attacked the office of the Nehru group of institutions in the state capital. Following Pranoy’s death, there had been attacks on the Nehru group’s office in Malappuram, too.

Wednesday’s attacks came even as the state cabinet met in Thiruvananthapuram and announced a sum of Rs1 million (Dh53,747) as financial assistance for the family of Jishnu Pranoy. Investigation into the causes of the student’s death has been handed over to the police crime branch.

The cabinet also decided to set up a committee to look into various aspects related to the self-financing professional education sector in the state. The committee will be headed by education minister C. Raveendranath.

The student protests and attacks on private higher education institutions come at an inopportune time for these institutions, considering that there is a decline in students seeking admissions to many such colleges.

Kerala has over 150 engineering colleges, but a large majority of these have vacant seats, and nearly a dozen are reportedly on the verge of closure, or in dire financial conditions.

On social media, there has also been a backlash against traditional media in the state. Social media commentators are criticising the mainline media for not revealing the name of Nehru college at the time of the student’s suicide, and doing so only after news was stoked on social media about the death.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences