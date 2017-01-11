More violence in Kerala amid education protests

Thiruvananthapuram: The anger triggered by the death of a first-year engineering student at the Nehru College of Engineering at Pampady, near Thrissur last Friday, has refused to die down, with more violence being reported from different parts of the state.

Student organisations of various political parties have alleged that the victim, Jishnu Pranoy, 18, was forced into committing suicide owing to the pressure tactics applied by the college management.

They also allege that the college had a ‘boxing room’ in which students who questioned rules would be taken in and bashed up. College authorities denied the claim.

On Wednesday, a group of Kerala Students’ Union activists barged into the premises of the Kerala Self-Financing Engineering College Managements’ Association in Kochi and caused extensive damage, breaking window panes and electrical gadgets and smashing flower pots.

No policeman was in sight while the students ran amok on the office premises. A meeting of the managements’ association was in progress while the students damaged the building.

In a separate incident, KSU students attacked the office of the Nehru group of institutions in the state capital. Following Pranoy’s death, there had been attacks on the Nehru group’s office in Malappuram, too.

Wednesday’s attacks came even as the state cabinet met in Thiruvananthapuram and announced a sum of Rs1 million (Dh53,747) as financial assistance for the family of Jishnu Pranoy. Investigation into the causes of the student’s death has been handed over to the police crime branch.

The cabinet also decided to set up a committee to look into various aspects related to the self-financing professional education sector in the state. The committee will be headed by education minister C. Raveendranath.

The student protests and attacks on private higher education institutions come at an inopportune time for these institutions, considering that there is a decline in students seeking admissions to many such colleges.

Kerala has over 150 engineering colleges, but a large majority of these have vacant seats, and nearly a dozen are reportedly on the verge of closure, or in dire financial conditions.

On social media, there has also been a backlash against traditional media in the state. Social media commentators are criticising the mainline media for not revealing the name of Nehru college at the time of the student’s suicide, and doing so only after news was stoked on social media about the death.