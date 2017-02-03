Mobile
More than 250 eunuchs to take exam in Bihar

Authorities say idea aimed at proving equal opportunity to all

Gulf News
 

Patna: More than 250 eunuchs in Bihar have registered themselves for the matriculation and Class 12 examinations in Bihar, to be conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in March and April this year.

This is the first time so many transgender students will be appearing for the exams.

The BSEB made a separate gender column in the registration forms for them. All the registration forms have been filled online this time. They will also get a mark-sheet and passing certificate that clearly mention their gender.

As per details given by the BSEB authorities, of 253 transgender examinees, eight will be writing the matriculation examination while the remaining 245 will sit for the Class 12 examinations. The majority of applicants are from districts like Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui, Madhubani, Siwan Saran, Kaimur, Vaishali, Banka and Patna.

Authorities said the idea was aimed at proving equal opportunity to all. “The transgender will be allowed to take examinations with other examinees. Our purpose is to provide equal opportunity to all irrespective of genders,” BSEB chairman Anand Kishore told local media today.

The government’s initiative has brought joy to the transgender community. “It’s a beginning in the right direction and we are really happy to get our identity,” said Reshma Prasad, secretary of Dostana Safar, an outfit of the transgender people.

This is the second successive victory for eunuchs who have been fighting for their rights. Earlier in 2014, the Supreme Court of India in a landmark ruling recognised transgender as a Third Gender along with male and female. Further, the Bihar government has also accorded OBC status to them.

As per a rough estimate, there are around 40,000 eunuchs in Bihar. Of them, 30 per cent are students who studied up to class eight.

India
