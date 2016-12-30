Modi launches mobile app, says your thumb your bank now

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Modi launches mobile app, says your thumb your bank now

Prime Minister dedicates new app to B.R. Ambedkar

Image Credit: PTi
Modi reveals the winners of ’Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan — Vyapar Yojana at a DigiDhan Mela at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched an Aadhaar-based mobile payment application at ‘DigiDhan Mela’ here to promote and make digital transactions easier.

The app is called Bharat Interface for Money (Bhim) — a re-branded version of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD).

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said Bhim is very simple to use and a thumb impression is enough to operate it.

Modi said the government was working to launch a new security feature, through which transactions could be carried out without a phone and internet.

“Be it a smartphone or feature phone of Rs1,000-1,200 (Dh54-64), Bhim app can be used. There is no need to have internet connectivity. One only needs a thumb. There was a time when an illiterate was called ‘angutha chchap’. Now, time has changed. Your thumb is your bank now. It has become your identity now.”

He dedicated the new app to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and said: “The mantra of Dr Ambedkar was to work for the uplift[meant] of the poor. And the biggest power of technology is that it can empower the poor.”

Taking a dig at the Congress, Modi said during the United Progressive Alliance’s rule at the centre, money lost in the scams made news but now the nation is talking about money coming back into the system.

“Look at the newspapers or video clips from three years ago — the news was all about what we lost in scams. However, today, it is about what has come back or what is the gain,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister recalled the days when India was called ‘sone ki chidiya’ [golden bird] and said the nation still had the potential to return to its former glory.

He said boosting digital connectivity will “do wonders for our nation”, adding that the day was not far off when the cash-based transactions would turn completely digital.

Making a pitch for digital transactions, Modi said ‘Lucky Grahak Yojana’ and ‘DigiDhan Vyapar Yojana’ were a Christmas gift to the nation.

Over 100 days, several prizes of Rs1,000 will be given to people through lucky draws. The mega draw will be held on April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, he added.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Women molested on New Year’s Eve

Framed Gallery

World’s highest bridge opens in China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject