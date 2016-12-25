Mobile
Modi announces lucky draw schemes for digital payments

15,000 people who use digital payment modes will be given a reward of Rs1,000 each under ‘Lucky Grahak Yojana’

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced lucky draw schemes for people who use digital payment methods including e-banking, mobile banking and e-wallets.

In his monthly radio address to the nation Mann Ki Baat, Modi, on Christmas, said 15,000 people who use digital payment modes will be given a reward of Rs1,000 each by lucky draw under ‘Lucky Grahak Yojana’. This amount will be transferred to their accounts.

“This scheme will last for 100 days [from Sunday]. As such lakhs [hundreds of thousands] of people will get crores [millions] of rupees,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said there will be one big draw every week, worth hundreds of thousands.

“On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti — April 14, 2017 — we will be conducting a bumper draw in which the winning price will be in crores.”

To promote cashless business among the traders across the country, Modi also announced ‘Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana’, which will only be for traders.

Modi also announced a tax rebate for traders doing cashless business.

“To encourage cashless business in the country, the government has taken a major decision. All businessmen adopting digital transactions will get rebate in income tax,” Modi announced on the 27th edition of Mann Ki Baat.

The Prime Minister appealed to traders to join the schemes and encouraged people to adopt cashless transactions.

“This scheme is to benefit all sections, especially poor and lower-middle income groups. Hence, only transactions between Rs50 and Rs3,000 will be rewarded,” Modi said.

Modi said that even poorest of the poor through unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) can use an ordinary feature on a phone for digital transactions and become eligible for the reward scheme. In rural areas people can use Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) for digital payments.

Modi added people would be able to benefit from these schemes only if they use mobile banking, e-banking, RuPay cards, USSD, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) or other digital payment modes.

He said that there has been tremendous increase in awareness about digital transactions and cashless business.

“In the last few days, cashless business has seen 200 to 300 per cent rise. I am sure people will enthusiastically participate in these schemes,” Modi said.

Modi also lauded the efforts of all the states and union territories for promoting the campaign of cashless trading and digital transactions.

“I was told that Assam government has decided to give 10 per cent rebate on property tax and ‘vyapar licence fee’, if paid through digital transactions. I congratulate Assam government for such initiatives,” he said.

Modi said that out of 300 million RuPay cards, 200 million cards belong to poor families.

“These 30 crore [300 million] people can join this reward scheme right away. We should be at the forefront of using digital means to make payments and transactions,” he added.

Modi on Sunday said he was also “feeling the pain” demonetisation has caused to people across the country but defended the move to curb corruption and black money in India.

“People are going through pain, hardship. Who won’t feel the pain? I am also feeling the pain as much as people are,” Modi added.

He said he had received three kinds of suggestions from the people over the November 8 decision to spike 86 per cent of the total currency in circulation in the country.

“Some people have written about the problems, inconvenience citizens were facing. In the second category, people have stressed on the good work, [which is] in the interest of the nation. They also spoke about irregularities in some parts and how new ways of corruption are being devised.”

“In the third category, people have supported [the demonetisation move]. In addition, they have asked to continue the war against black money, corruption. They have asked for stricter steps to weed out corruption, black money.”

