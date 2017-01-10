Minister’s meeting with jailed politician under CBI scanner

Patna: India’s Central of Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought a detailed report, from the state government, regarding Bihar minority affairs minister Abdul Ghafoor’s meeting with convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) politician Mohammad Shahabuddin in jail.

The CBI is currently probing the murder of Bihar journalist Rajdeo Ranjan who was killed in last May. Reports said the slain journalist was the first to break the story of the minister’s meeting, which later was picked by major newspapers, earning much embarrassment for the ruling Grand Alliance government headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The detailed report has been sought from the jail administration nine months after the meeting between the two politicians took place in jail over refreshments. The meeting had taken place on March 3, 2016 in Siwan jail.

Reports said the CBI wants to know under what circumstances the minority affairs minister Ghafoor had gone to the jail to meet Shahabuddin.

Officials have also asked how long the meeting between the two lasted and if there is any provision in the jail manual for the hosting of a party for people coming to meet prisoners.

During the meeting, the minister was caught on camera enjoying a party with Shahabuddin in jail, triggering a tempest in state politics.

The said minister hailed from the RJD, which is a coalition partner in the Grand Alliance government.

Barely two months after Ranjan broke the story, in May, the journalist who worked with a prominent Hindi daily was shot dead by suspects riding a motorcycle. He had been returning home after work in the evening.

His widow, Asha Ranjan has accused Shahabuddin of ordering his assassination. She has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the convict’s immediate shifting to Delhi’s Tihar Jail from Siwna, fearing his stay at the local jail could influence witnesses.

The SC is to hear the case in the next week.

Last month, the journalist’s widow had filed another case against Shahabuddin after receiving murder threats over the phone at odd hours.

According to her complaint, the caller threatened her and told her to withdraw complaint against Shahabuddin, failing which she would be chopped into pieces.

The former RJD parliamentarian is currently lodged in his hometown Siwan district jail. He had walked out of prison after a decade in September last year after getting bail from the Patna High Court, but was sent back to prison soon after his bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court.