Minister’s meeting with jailed politician under CBI scanner

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Minister’s meeting with jailed politician under CBI scanner

India’s CBI is probing murder of Bihar journalist who broke the news

Gulf News
 

Patna: India’s Central of Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought a detailed report, from the state government, regarding Bihar minority affairs minister Abdul Ghafoor’s meeting with convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) politician Mohammad Shahabuddin in jail.

The CBI is currently probing the murder of Bihar journalist Rajdeo Ranjan who was killed in last May. Reports said the slain journalist was the first to break the story of the minister’s meeting, which later was picked by major newspapers, earning much embarrassment for the ruling Grand Alliance government headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The detailed report has been sought from the jail administration nine months after the meeting between the two politicians took place in jail over refreshments. The meeting had taken place on March 3, 2016 in Siwan jail.

Reports said the CBI wants to know under what circumstances the minority affairs minister Ghafoor had gone to the jail to meet Shahabuddin.

Officials have also asked how long the meeting between the two lasted and if there is any provision in the jail manual for the hosting of a party for people coming to meet prisoners.

During the meeting, the minister was caught on camera enjoying a party with Shahabuddin in jail, triggering a tempest in state politics.

The said minister hailed from the RJD, which is a coalition partner in the Grand Alliance government.

Barely two months after Ranjan broke the story, in May, the journalist who worked with a prominent Hindi daily was shot dead by suspects riding a motorcycle. He had been returning home after work in the evening.

His widow, Asha Ranjan has accused Shahabuddin of ordering his assassination. She has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the convict’s immediate shifting to Delhi’s Tihar Jail from Siwna, fearing his stay at the local jail could influence witnesses.

The SC is to hear the case in the next week.

Last month, the journalist’s widow had filed another case against Shahabuddin after receiving murder threats over the phone at odd hours.

According to her complaint, the caller threatened her and told her to withdraw complaint against Shahabuddin, failing which she would be chopped into pieces.

The former RJD parliamentarian is currently lodged in his hometown Siwan district jail. He had walked out of prison after a decade in September last year after getting bail from the Patna High Court, but was sent back to prison soon after his bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
commercial bank international

Also In India

500 WiFi hotspots launched in Mumbai

Framed Gallery

A hundred year old Teahouse in Chengdu

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats