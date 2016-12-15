Mobile
Mind-controlled drones and robot wars at IIT Mumbai show

Techfest will also include exhibitions of world’s most advanced robots and humanoids from Switzerland, Russia, USA and other countries

Gulf News
 

Mumbai: IITians of Mumbai have annually tried to promote scientific thinking and innovative spirit among the youth and this time, too, they are looking forward to attracting a large number of visitors to their annual Techfest event, with crowd-pleasers as mind-controlled drones, robot wars, Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) launch vehicles and satellites and their very own products.

Said to be Asia’s largest science and technology festival, Techfest is patronised by Unesco and Unicef with a footfall of more than 165,000 people comprising mainly youth from across India and an outreach of more than 2,500 colleges across the nation.

To be held in the leafy, sprawling campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in suburban Powai, from December 16-18, “We have included several thrilling and exciting shows, competitions as well as lectures by national as well as world’s most eminent personalities,” Hardik Patil, media-co-ordinator, Techfest, told Gulf News.

“One of the main attractions will be the Mind Controlled Drone by Puzzlebox Orbit, USA,” he says. “It is a drone that is controlled by the neuro senses of one’s mind and can be used by paralysed patients in order to communicate with us or alter the way they work.” Techfest will also include exhibitions of world’s most advanced robots and humanoids from Switzerland, Russia, USA and other countries.

This year’s event also incorporates the Beacons Technology by which the user will be able to obtain offline notifications.

Meanwhile, Isro, India, will present the scaled versions of the launch vehicles and satellites which were used to accomplish different space missions like Chandrayaan and Mars Orbiter Mission.

Lectures at Techfest are usually known for their informative and interactive sessions between speakers and the enthusiastic audience and one of the speakers this time include Gordon Gill, the architect of Burj Khalifa, UAE. Others include Bedaprata Pain, Indian scientist turned film director, Jeff Demain, former director of Intel Labs and Salil Shetty, secretary general, Amnesty International.

Perhaps, the unique element will be the international summit on internet of Things (IoT), a platform for students to interact with the corporate world.

Competitions evoke widespread interest, says Patil, and in this field, the International Robotics Challenge, a combat between robotic gladiators for the survival of the fittest; Robowars, a platform to showcase one’s talent by building robots for the battle and Full Throttle, a competition between miniature version of IC engine cars, are expected to draw major crowds.

And to showcase their own abilities, Techfest is organising Techconnect to highlight the technologies created in IIT Bombay, the foremost being: Formula Racing Car and Underwater Vehicle made by students and the Live Data Receiving microsatellite developed by IIT Bombay and launched by Isro in September this year.

