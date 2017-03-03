Maoists kill would-be groom after he refuses to serve them food

Patna: Maoist rebels in Bihar killed a youth hours before his wedding was to be solemnised after he refused to arrange food for them citing a lack of funds. The wedding of the victim was scheduled to be solemnised on Sunday (March 5).

The incident took place at Goreya village, tucked away in Rohtas, a southern-western district some 140km from Patna, last night. Police have registered a case and are conducting raids to nab the assailants based on information provided by the victim’s family members.

Reports quoting police sources said a group of around 15 Maoists reached the victim’s house, situated atop a hill, on the fateful night and asked him for food. However, the victim expressed his helplessness, saying he didn’t have enough ingredients enough to cook for all of them.

Subsequently, the Maoist commander caught the youth by his collar and dragged him to the house’s door, before shooting him in the chest at close range, killing him on the spot. The victim, identified as Jitendra Kharwar, was enrolled in a graduate programme in a local college.

“The rebels came to the house and pressed for serving food to his group. On refusal, they shot my son dead,” the local Rohtas district superintendent of police, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, quoted the victim’s father as saying. Dhillon added that based on the information provided by the victim’s family, the police are conducting raids to nab the Maoists who reportedly vanished into nearby jungle.

According to the victim’s family, Maoist commander Anil Kushwaha was involved in the crime. The family members said the rebels had been asking them for food for a while, but Kharwar had refused them every time.