Man ends life at wife’s tomb

Wife had died at the time of delivery last month in Bihar

Gulf News
 

Patna

A man in Bihar ended his life unable to bear separation from his wife who sadly died during the time of delivery last month, officials said Thursday. Both had a love marriage.

The incident took place at Nisauhara village in Purnia district, some 350km east of Patna yesterday.

The victim identified as Laddu Sharma had fallen in love with Komal after he went to Rajasthan in search of livelihood. In due course, they entered into wedlock after their respective families gave their consent.

After marriage, the couple returned to Purnia and tried to start life afresh. Unable to get suitable job, however, the man again left for a northern Indian industrial city looking for job while his wife stayed with in-laws’ helping them in domestic work.

A twist in couple’s happy married life came last month when the girl died at a local hospital while delivering a child. This was her first delivery.

The sudden death of his wife left the youth shocked and shattered. Most of time he remained aloof from family members and preferred to stay alone. The victim’s family members said on Tuesday night, he suddenly went out of his home saying he will return very soon, but went to the tomb of his wife and ended his life by consuming poison.

On Wednesday morning, the local villagers were surprised to see the youth lying dead near the tomb of his wife with froth coming out of his moth, indicating he may have committed suicide. They informed his family members who later reported the matter to the police.

“Prima facie it appears the man committed suicide by gulping poison. We have sent the body for autopsy and are investigating the case,” said a local police official Mohammad Ghulam Shehbaz Alam entrusted with the task of investigation.

