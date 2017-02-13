Man builds ‘Taj Mahal’ in memory of his wife

The illuminated ‘Taj Mahal’ built by a Muslim villager in Bihar Lata Rani/Gulf News

Patna: Mughal emperor Shah Jehan built Taj Mahal in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Now, a man from Bihar has followed suit.

The new “Taj Mahal” which is the story of a doctor’s love towards his wife has been built in Bhagalpur district of Bihar. Although it’s not as grand and majestic as the Mughal emperor’s monument of love located in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, it has been drawing huge crowds of local villagers.

The foundation of this new “monument of love” was laid some four years ago when Dr Nazir Alam went for Hajj with his wife Husna Bano.

While returning they decided to make a grave before their home for anyone of the two who died first.

His wife breathed her last in 2015.

Although the sudden death of his wife left Dr Alam shocked and shattered, he fulfilled the commitment he made to his wife. He spent all his hard-earned money — to be precise Rs3.5 million (Dh1,918,112) — on completing the ‘monument of love’ although it has left him financially crip-pled.

The little grave fitted with granite stones, marbles, glasses and magnificent sculpting turns alive with attractive lighting arrangements once darkness falls. According to reports, it took two years for the artisans to complete the grave.

“It gives me a lot of pleasure when I see the grave illuminated in the evening, and the local villagers turning up to see it up close,” says Dr Alam, a homeopathic doctor, describing it as a monument of love for common people.

Dr Alam reminisces that his wife and he were together for 57 years, but doesn’t recall if they ever had any differences. According to him, his wife was unparalleled and understood him completely ‘right from the second day of our marriage’.

“Quite many a time I felt the pressures of running our family of 12, given the fact that my income as a homeopathic doctor was not very much. Yet, she never complained about money and instead counselled me so as to dissipate my tensions,” he says. “Now, I am waiting for the time when I too will be laid to rest beside my wife.”

Dr Alam now plans to build a madrasa (school) in memory of his wife. The madrasa which will be equipped with computer facilities will impart teaching only to girls. The construction of this educational institute will start in March this year, he said.