Madras High Court raises doubts over Jayalalitha’s death

Politicians and friends surround the body of Jayaram Jayalalithaa wrapped in the national flag and kept for public viewing outside an auditorium in Chennai, India, in this file photo

New Delhi: Days after former Tamil Nadu chief minister (CM) J. Jayalalitha passed away, the Madras High Court on Thursday raised doubts over her death and asked why her body cannot be exhumed for investigation.

“The media has raised a lot of doubts, personally I also have doubts in Jayalalithaa’s death. When she was admitted in hospital, it was said that she was on proper diet. At least after her death now, the truth should be revealed,” Justice S. Vaidyanathan said.

The court served notices to the Prime Minister’s Office, central ministries, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Apollo Hospital over the issue.

“Why her body can’t be exhumed to understand the circumstances in which she died and the kind of treatment she was administered,” the judge wanted to know.

The observation was made while the court was hearing a petition filed by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadre Joseph.

Justice Vaidyanathan, who was heading a two-judge vacation bench, said the public has the right to know what happened to their leader. The court has asked for a complete health report.

Jayalalitha died on December 5 in Apollo Hospital in Chennai. She spent 75 days in the hospital under specialist care. She was never seen by people after she was admitted on September 22.

Two days before she suffered a massive cardiac arrest that led to her death, she was declared “fully recovered” by a team of doctors who said she could decide when to go home.

Interestingly, days before her death, her party, AIADMK, had given regular updates about how she was responding well to the treatment.

In October, AIADMK showed Jayalalitha’s thumb print on election affidavits that they said she cleared from her hospital bed, which raised even more questions.

After Jayalalitha’s death, expelled AIADMK member of parliament Sasikala Pushpa had moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe or a judicial investigation by an apex court judge into the matter.

In her petition, Pushpa had alleged that “Jayalalitha’s death was suspicious as her actual medical condition was not disclosed, no one was allowed to visit her, her funeral photographs showed embalming marks and everything from her hospitalisation to her death was kept under wraps”.

Questions were also raised by AIADMK’s main rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, which asked to know why no leader was able to meet her during her stay in the hospital.