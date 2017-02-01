Long-time Kerala lawmaker, E. Ahamed dies

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Long-time Kerala lawmaker, E. Ahamed dies

Ahamed had played a key role in India’s diplomatic engagements with Gulf nations, and was the chairman of the crisis management team that handled a hostage situation involving Iraq

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
E. Ahamed
Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: Long-time parliamentarian and a people’s representative of nearly five decades from Kerala, E. Ahamed, 78, died at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi early on Wednesday morning.

Ahamed, who was also the Indian Union Muslim League national president and a former federal minister of state for external affairs, had suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed in parliament on Tuesday during the policy address by Indian president Pranab Mukherjee.

His body will be flown to Kerala, and the funeral is scheduled for Friday in Kannur.

Ahamed had played a key role in India’s diplomatic engagements with Gulf nations, and was the chairman of the crisis management team that handled a hostage situation involving Iraq.

“Ahamed was a tireless campaigner for the underprivileged,” said Mukherjee. Prime minister Narendra Modi said “Ahamed’s role in deepening India’s ties with West Asia was notable”.

Before his death was confirmed there were angry exchanges at the hospital when Ahamed’s children, who had rushed to be at his side from abroad, were not allowed entry. Congress president Sonia Gandhi was among those who rushed to the hospital late on Tuesday night to help ease their path to their hospitalised father.

The demise of the parliamentarian was announced shortly after close family members were finally allowed entry. In between, local police was also informed about denial of admission to the family members.

Born in 1938 in Kannur to Abdul Khader Haji and Naseefa Beevi, Ahamed graduated in law and practised at Thalassery and at the Kerala High Court in Kochi before taking on politics full time.

He was a Muslim League activist in his college days and in later years, he went on to establish the Muslim Students’ Federation, of which he was the first state president.

In 1967, at the age of 29, he was elected to the Kerala assembly and he went on to repeat victories in the state elections in 1977, 1980, 1982 and 1987.

That long stretch as a people’s representative in the state assembly appeared in retrospect to be the foundation for a longer and more impressive innings in the Indian parliament, beginning with his Lok Sabha election victory in 1991.

For slightly over a quarter century, from 1991 until his collapse on Tuesday, he continued to be a parliamentarian. His most fruitful years as a parliamentarian came during the back-to-back terms of the United Progressive Alliance government, in which he served as the minister of state for foreign affairs, a role in which he could bring to play his skills at international diplomacy.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the federal government’s decision to go ahead with the national budget on Wednesday despite the demise of a parliamentarian the same day. “It is both regrettable and inappropriate”, Vijayan said.

More from India

tags from this story

Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Drugs used to woo voters in Punjab

Framed Gallery

In pictures: Rain hits across UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa