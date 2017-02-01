Long-time Kerala lawmaker, E. Ahamed dies

E. Ahamed

Thiruvananthapuram: Long-time parliamentarian and a people’s representative of nearly five decades from Kerala, E. Ahamed, 78, died at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi early on Wednesday morning.

Ahamed, who was also the Indian Union Muslim League national president and a former federal minister of state for external affairs, had suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed in parliament on Tuesday during the policy address by Indian president Pranab Mukherjee.

His body will be flown to Kerala, and the funeral is scheduled for Friday in Kannur.

Ahamed had played a key role in India’s diplomatic engagements with Gulf nations, and was the chairman of the crisis management team that handled a hostage situation involving Iraq.

“Ahamed was a tireless campaigner for the underprivileged,” said Mukherjee. Prime minister Narendra Modi said “Ahamed’s role in deepening India’s ties with West Asia was notable”.

Before his death was confirmed there were angry exchanges at the hospital when Ahamed’s children, who had rushed to be at his side from abroad, were not allowed entry. Congress president Sonia Gandhi was among those who rushed to the hospital late on Tuesday night to help ease their path to their hospitalised father.

The demise of the parliamentarian was announced shortly after close family members were finally allowed entry. In between, local police was also informed about denial of admission to the family members.

Born in 1938 in Kannur to Abdul Khader Haji and Naseefa Beevi, Ahamed graduated in law and practised at Thalassery and at the Kerala High Court in Kochi before taking on politics full time.

He was a Muslim League activist in his college days and in later years, he went on to establish the Muslim Students’ Federation, of which he was the first state president.

In 1967, at the age of 29, he was elected to the Kerala assembly and he went on to repeat victories in the state elections in 1977, 1980, 1982 and 1987.

That long stretch as a people’s representative in the state assembly appeared in retrospect to be the foundation for a longer and more impressive innings in the Indian parliament, beginning with his Lok Sabha election victory in 1991.

For slightly over a quarter century, from 1991 until his collapse on Tuesday, he continued to be a parliamentarian. His most fruitful years as a parliamentarian came during the back-to-back terms of the United Progressive Alliance government, in which he served as the minister of state for foreign affairs, a role in which he could bring to play his skills at international diplomacy.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the federal government’s decision to go ahead with the national budget on Wednesday despite the demise of a parliamentarian the same day. “It is both regrettable and inappropriate”, Vijayan said.