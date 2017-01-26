Lawmaker narrowly escapes shooting in India’s Bihar state

Patna: A lawmaker from the key opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar had a narrow escape on Thursday when armed assailants opened fire at him.

Lawmaker Ranvijay Singh managed to save his live by hiding inside a roadside hotel, reports said.

The incident took place in the Ghoswari locality of Bakhtiyarpur town in Patna district on Thursday noon.

The legislator represents Bakhtiyarpur in the Bihar assembly.

Reports said the lawmaker was sitting near his hotel when some youths riding on four motorbikes fired at him. He instantly rushed inside the hotel building to escape the attack.

The suspects fled the scene after local police rushed to the spot. Police have arrested one person in connection with the case.

As per reports, the assailants had been attempting to extort money from the lawmaker.

Subsequently, Singh informed the police about the issue.

Meanwhile, in another incident, an aide of a BJP parliamentarian was shot dead in Saran district of Bihar last night.

As per reports, some youths reached his home on Wednesday night, ostensibly seeking after their bike had developed technical snags.

However, once he came out, the criminals took him to an isolated place and shot him dead.

The incident marks the fourth attack on top BJP leaders in the state in recent months. Earlier in February last year, BJP’s Bihar vice-president Visheshwar Ojha was shot dead by a gang of criminals in Bhojpur district.

Ojha, a powerful leader from an influential upper caste, had just entered his car after meeting a relative at a market place when the assailants fired shots from a close range, killing him on the spot.

In 2011, a BJP lawmaker Raj Kishore Kesari was stabbed to death by a woman school principal while he was meeting visitors at his residence.