Kerala woman, 75, hailed after slashing chain-snatcher

Attacker barged into her home wearing a helmet and snatched her gold chain

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: A senior-citizen housewife in Kerala who stood up to a chain-snatcher and slashed him with her kitchen knife has turned a star in her neighbourhood and on social media.

Annamma Koshy, 75, a widow staying alone near Changanacherry in Kottayam district was in her kitchen when the attacker, identified as Alex alias Joshi, 46, barged into her home wearing a helmet, and snatched her gold chain.

Annamma gave chase as the attacker rushed out of the house to escape on his bike parked outside the house. She caught up with him and slashed him on his hand with her kitchen knife, leaving him bleeding even as he rode off. The incident happened on Tuesday morning.

Joshi got first-aid from a nearby hospital and then went home where he told his wife that he was injured in a skirmish with some money lenders. He then took treatment at another hospital.

Kottayam district police were by then working on camera images that captured his escape, and caught up with him at his wife’s home. It was also helpful that a fish-seller noticed the scooter number and passed it on to the police.

Local media reported that Joshi had taken a loan from Annamma’s son and had resorted to snatching her gold chain to pay back the loan.

Even as her neighbours congratulated Annamma on her presence of mind and her confidence to chase the attacker, Annamma became a star on social media where many praised her bravery. “A real Changanacherry Ammachi (grandma)”, went one comment on social media.

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

